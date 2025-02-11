International Tower Hill Mines (NYSE:THM) Earns Sell Rating from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of International Tower Hill Mines (NYSE:THM – Free Report) in a report issued on Saturday morning. The firm issued a sell rating on the stock.
International Tower Hill Mines Trading Up 3.7 %
International Tower Hill Mines stock opened at $0.52 on Friday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $0.48. The company has a market cap of $103.56 million, a P/E ratio of -25.93 and a beta of 1.10. International Tower Hill Mines has a 52-week low of $0.40 and a 52-week high of $0.80.
International Tower Hill Mines Company Profile
