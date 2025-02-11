International Tower Hill Mines (NYSE:THM) Earns Sell Rating from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of International Tower Hill Mines (NYSE:THM – Free Report) in a report issued on Saturday morning. The firm issued a sell rating on the stock.

International Tower Hill Mines Trading Up 3.7 %

International Tower Hill Mines stock opened at $0.52 on Friday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $0.48. The company has a market cap of $103.56 million, a P/E ratio of -25.93 and a beta of 1.10. International Tower Hill Mines has a 52-week low of $0.40 and a 52-week high of $0.80.

International Tower Hill Mines Company Profile

International Tower Hill Mines Ltd. is a Canada-based resource exploration company possessing a portfolio of Alaskan and Nevada based gold and base metal exploration projects. The Company is currently focused on the Livengood Gold Project located in the north of Fairbanks, Alaska. International Tower Hill Mines Ltd.

