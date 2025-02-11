International Private Wealth Advisors LLC Purchases 1,298 Shares of Ford Motor (NYSE:F)

International Private Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Ford Motor (NYSE:F – Free Report) by 4.8% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 28,246 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,298 shares during the period. International Private Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Ford Motor were worth $280,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Hager Investment Management Services LLC purchased a new stake in Ford Motor in the 4th quarter worth about $26,000. Reston Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Ford Motor in the 3rd quarter worth $33,000. Crewe Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Ford Motor by 169.9% during the 4th quarter. Crewe Advisors LLC now owns 3,285 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 2,068 shares in the last quarter. Access Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Ford Motor during the third quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Finally, Modus Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Ford Motor during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $34,000. 58.74% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Ford Motor alerts:

Ford Motor Trading Up 0.2 %

NYSE:F opened at $9.26 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $36.78 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.34, a PEG ratio of 1.80 and a beta of 1.63. The company has a current ratio of 1.16, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.31. Ford Motor has a 12 month low of $9.12 and a 12 month high of $14.85. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $10.06 and a 200-day simple moving average of $10.52.

Ford Motor Dividend Announcement

Ford Motor ( NYSE:F Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 5th. The auto manufacturer reported $0.39 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.35 by $0.04. Ford Motor had a return on equity of 16.88% and a net margin of 3.18%. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Ford Motor will post 1.7 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 3rd. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 18th will be issued a $0.15 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, February 18th. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.48%. Ford Motor’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 41.10%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research firms have weighed in on F. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their target price on Ford Motor from $11.00 to $10.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 30th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price objective on Ford Motor from $14.00 to $13.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday. Barclays lowered Ford Motor from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and cut their target price for the company from $13.00 to $11.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 22nd. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price target on shares of Ford Motor from $9.00 to $8.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, February 6th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group downgraded shares of Ford Motor from a “hold” rating to an “underperform” rating and cut their price objective for the stock from $12.00 to $9.00 in a research report on Monday, December 16th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $11.89.

View Our Latest Report on F

About Ford Motor

(Free Report)

Ford Motor Company develops, delivers, and services a range of Ford trucks, commercial cars and vans, sport utility vehicles, and Lincoln luxury vehicles worldwide. It operates through Ford Blue, Ford Model e, and Ford Pro; Ford Next; and Ford Credit segments. The company sells Ford and Lincoln vehicles, service parts, and accessories through distributors and dealers, as well as through dealerships to commercial fleet customers, daily rental car companies, and governments.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding F? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Ford Motor (NYSE:F – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Ford Motor Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ford Motor and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.