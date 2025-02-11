Indivior (NASDAQ:INDV) Shares Up 4.7% – Should You Buy?

Indivior PLC (NASDAQ:INDV – Get Free Report)’s share price rose 4.7% during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $9.95 and last traded at $9.99. Approximately 376,723 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 65% from the average daily volume of 1,087,194 shares. The stock had previously closed at $9.54.

Several research firms recently weighed in on INDV. Rodman & Renshaw began coverage on Indivior in a research report on Tuesday, January 28th. They set a “buy” rating and a $16.00 price target on the stock. Piper Sandler reissued an “overweight” rating and issued a $16.00 price target (up from $15.00) on shares of Indivior in a research report on Friday, October 25th. Finally, RODMAN&RENSHAW raised shares of Indivior to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 28th.

The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $11.73 and a 200 day simple moving average of $11.03. The stock has a market cap of $1.38 billion, a PE ratio of -250.81 and a beta of 0.73.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of INDV. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. bought a new position in shares of Indivior in the fourth quarter worth about $56,000. Stifel Financial Corp acquired a new stake in Indivior in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $100,000. Melqart Asset Management UK Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Indivior during the third quarter worth approximately $132,000. Jane Street Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Indivior in the third quarter valued at approximately $180,000. Finally, Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio acquired a new stake in shares of Indivior in the third quarter worth $294,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 60.33% of the company’s stock.

Indivior PLC, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the development, manufacture, and sale of buprenorphine-based prescription drugs for the treatment of opioid dependence and co-occurring disorders in the United States, the United Kingdom, and internationally. The company develops medicines to treat substance use disorders, serious mental illnesses, and opioid overdose.

