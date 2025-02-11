Index Fund Advisors Inc. Has $1.34 Million Stock Holdings in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR)

Index Fund Advisors Inc. reduced its position in shares of iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR – Free Report) by 0.8% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 11,634 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 94 shares during the period. Index Fund Advisors Inc.’s holdings in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF were worth $1,340,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in IJR. Cardinal Strategic Wealth Guidance boosted its position in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 114.9% during the 4th quarter. Cardinal Strategic Wealth Guidance now owns 2,061 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $237,000 after buying an additional 1,102 shares during the period. Collier Financial bought a new position in shares of iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF during the fourth quarter valued at $65,000. JSF Financial LLC lifted its holdings in shares of iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 193.0% during the fourth quarter. JSF Financial LLC now owns 49,270 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $5,677,000 after purchasing an additional 32,452 shares during the period. Single Point Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF in the fourth quarter worth $27,590,000. Finally, Atlantic Edge Private Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 51.0% in the fourth quarter. Atlantic Edge Private Wealth Management LLC now owns 21,872 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $2,520,000 after purchasing an additional 7,391 shares during the period.

Shares of NYSEARCA:IJR opened at $117.28 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $85.09 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.95 and a beta of 1.16. iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF has a 12-month low of $101.85 and a 12-month high of $128.61. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $118.64 and a 200 day simple moving average of $117.14.

iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF, formerly iShares S&P SmallCap 600 Index Fund, seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s SmallCap 600 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of publicly traded securities in the small-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

