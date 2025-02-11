Index Fund Advisors Inc. Acquires New Stake in MicroStrategy Incorporated (NASDAQ:MSTR)

Index Fund Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of MicroStrategy Incorporated (NASDAQ:MSTR – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm purchased 891 shares of the software maker’s stock, valued at approximately $258,000.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of MSTR. Sanctuary Advisors LLC bought a new position in MicroStrategy during the second quarter valued at about $553,000. GAMMA Investing LLC raised its holdings in shares of MicroStrategy by 1,096.7% in the 3rd quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 359 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $61,000 after purchasing an additional 329 shares in the last quarter. CWM LLC boosted its holdings in MicroStrategy by 1,063.3% during the third quarter. CWM LLC now owns 14,379 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $2,424,000 after buying an additional 13,143 shares in the last quarter. UMB Bank n.a. grew its position in MicroStrategy by 900.0% in the third quarter. UMB Bank n.a. now owns 150 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 135 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt bought a new position in shares of MicroStrategy in the third quarter valued at $202,000. 59.84% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

MSTR has been the subject of several research reports. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods initiated coverage on MicroStrategy in a research note on Friday. They set an “outperform” rating and a $560.00 price objective for the company. Sanford C. Bernstein reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $600.00 price target on shares of MicroStrategy in a research report on Thursday, December 12th. Barclays cut their price objective on MicroStrategy from $515.00 to $421.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday. Canaccord Genuity Group decreased their target price on shares of MicroStrategy from $510.00 to $409.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, February 6th. Finally, Mizuho initiated coverage on shares of MicroStrategy in a report on Wednesday, January 29th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $515.00 price target on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $536.90.

MicroStrategy Stock Up 2.2 %

Shares of NASDAQ:MSTR opened at $334.62 on Tuesday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $354.16 and a 200 day simple moving average of $257.96. The company has a current ratio of 0.71, a quick ratio of 0.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39. MicroStrategy Incorporated has a 1 year low of $65.02 and a 1 year high of $543.00.

MicroStrategy (NASDAQ:MSTR – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 5th. The software maker reported ($3.20) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.13) by ($3.07). MicroStrategy had a negative net margin of 251.73% and a negative return on equity of 19.01%.

Insider Transactions at MicroStrategy

In other news, EVP Wei-Ming Shao sold 18,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $368.01, for a total transaction of $6,624,180.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 6,460 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,377,344.60. This represents a 73.59 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Phong Le sold 1,252 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $322.45, for a total value of $403,707.40. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 13,918 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,487,859.10. The trade was a 8.25 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 40,050 shares of company stock worth $16,314,110 in the last 90 days. 9.16% of the stock is owned by insiders.

MicroStrategy Profile

MicroStrategy Incorporated provides artificial intelligence-powered enterprise analytics software and services in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and internationally. It offers MicroStrategy ONE, which provides non-technical users with the ability to directly access novel and actionable insights for decision-making; and MicroStrategy Cloud for Government service, which offers always-on threat monitoring that meets the rigorous technical and regulatory needs of governments and financial institutions.

Further Reading

