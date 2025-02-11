Humana (NYSE:HUM) Files 8-K with SEC Detailing Material EventHealthcare giant Humana (NYSE:HUM) has filed an 8-K form with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC) on [insert date]. The filing lays out a material event in the company’s operations

This article was generated by an automated content engine and was reviewed by a human editor prior to publication. For additional information, read Humana’s 8K filing here.

About Humana

Humana Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides medical and specialty insurance products in the United States. It operates through two segments, Insurance and CenterWell. The company offers medical and supplemental benefit plans to individuals. It has a contract with Centers for Medicare and Medicaid Services to administer the Limited Income Newly Eligible Transition prescription drug plan program; and contracts with various states to provide Medicaid, dual eligible, and long-term support services benefits.

