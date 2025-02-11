Howland Capital Management LLC Trims Stake in iShares Russell 2000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWM)

Howland Capital Management LLC lessened its stake in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWM – Free Report) by 4.0% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 2,223 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 93 shares during the period. Howland Capital Management LLC’s holdings in iShares Russell 2000 ETF were worth $491,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Legacy Investment Solutions LLC purchased a new stake in iShares Russell 2000 ETF in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $25,000. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF in the third quarter valued at $26,000. PSI Advisors LLC increased its stake in iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 116.7% in the third quarter. PSI Advisors LLC now owns 117 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 63 shares during the last quarter. Field & Main Bank purchased a new position in iShares Russell 2000 ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $27,000. Finally, Insight Inv LLC acquired a new stake in iShares Russell 2000 ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $30,000.

Get iShares Russell 2000 ETF alerts:

iShares Russell 2000 ETF Stock Performance

IWM opened at $226.00 on Monday. iShares Russell 2000 ETF has a 12 month low of $191.34 and a 12 month high of $244.98. The business has a 50-day moving average of $227.23 and a two-hundred day moving average of $223.01.

iShares Russell 2000 ETF Profile

iShares Russell 2000 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 2000 Index (the Index). The Index is a float-adjusted capitalization weighted index that measures the performance of the small-capitalization sector of the United States equity market and includes securities issued by the approximately 2,000 smallest issuers in the Russell 3000 Index.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IWM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Russell 2000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWM – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Russell 2000 ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Russell 2000 ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.