Howland Capital Management LLC Sells 73 Shares of International Business Machines Co. (NYSE:IBM)

Howland Capital Management LLC lowered its stake in International Business Machines Co. (NYSE:IBM – Free Report) by 1.0% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 7,544 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 73 shares during the quarter. Howland Capital Management LLC’s holdings in International Business Machines were worth $1,658,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Ellenbecker Investment Group lifted its position in International Business Machines by 2.3% in the third quarter. Ellenbecker Investment Group now owns 2,049 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $453,000 after purchasing an additional 46 shares during the last quarter. First Affirmative Financial Network raised its holdings in shares of International Business Machines by 1.5% during the fourth quarter. First Affirmative Financial Network now owns 3,123 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $687,000 after acquiring an additional 46 shares in the last quarter. Goldstein Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of International Business Machines by 4.0% during the third quarter. Goldstein Advisors LLC now owns 1,217 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $269,000 after acquiring an additional 47 shares in the last quarter. Vertex Planning Partners LLC raised its holdings in shares of International Business Machines by 3.6% during the third quarter. Vertex Planning Partners LLC now owns 1,346 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $298,000 after acquiring an additional 47 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Forza Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of International Business Machines by 0.4% during the fourth quarter. Forza Wealth Management LLC now owns 13,153 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,891,000 after acquiring an additional 47 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 58.96% of the company’s stock.

Shares of International Business Machines stock opened at $252.31 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $233.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 39.36, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.57 and a beta of 0.76. The company’s 50 day moving average is $229.76 and its 200 day moving average is $216.92. International Business Machines Co. has a twelve month low of $162.62 and a twelve month high of $265.72. The company has a quick ratio of 1.00, a current ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.82.

International Business Machines ( NYSE:IBM Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 29th. The technology company reported $3.92 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.77 by $0.15. International Business Machines had a net margin of 9.60% and a return on equity of 38.99%. Research analysts anticipate that International Business Machines Co. will post 10.75 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 10th. Investors of record on Monday, February 10th will be given a dividend of $1.67 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, February 10th. This represents a $6.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.65%. International Business Machines’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 104.21%.

A number of brokerages recently commented on IBM. BMO Capital Markets upped their target price on International Business Machines from $260.00 to $280.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, January 30th. Bank of America upped their price target on International Business Machines from $260.00 to $270.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 30th. UBS Group upped their price target on International Business Machines from $150.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 14th. Wedbush initiated coverage on International Business Machines in a research note on Monday, February 3rd. They issued an “outperform” rating on the stock. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group upped their price target on International Business Machines from $245.00 to $270.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 30th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, International Business Machines has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $225.53.

International Business Machines Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides integrated solutions and services worldwide. The company operates through Software, Consulting, Infrastructure, and Financing segments. The Software segment offers a hybrid cloud and AI platforms that allows clients to realize their digital and AI transformations across the applications, data, and environments in which they operate.

