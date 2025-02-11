Howland Capital Management LLC Has $423,000 Stock Holdings in Zoetis Inc. (NYSE:ZTS)

Howland Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Zoetis Inc. (NYSE:ZTS – Free Report) by 15.1% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 2,594 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 341 shares during the period. Howland Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Zoetis were worth $423,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Darwin Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Zoetis in the 3rd quarter valued at about $31,000. First Personal Financial Services acquired a new position in shares of Zoetis in the third quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Capital Performance Advisors LLP acquired a new position in shares of Zoetis in the third quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Dunhill Financial LLC increased its stake in shares of Zoetis by 80.6% during the third quarter. Dunhill Financial LLC now owns 168 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 75 shares during the period. Finally, Fortitude Family Office LLC lifted its holdings in Zoetis by 1,387.5% during the 3rd quarter. Fortitude Family Office LLC now owns 238 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,000 after purchasing an additional 222 shares during the last quarter. 92.80% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

ZTS has been the topic of a number of research reports. Leerink Partnrs raised Zoetis to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Monday, December 2nd. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their price target on shares of Zoetis from $210.00 to $180.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, January 7th. UBS Group initiated coverage on shares of Zoetis in a research note on Monday, December 9th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $196.00 price objective for the company. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on shares of Zoetis from $248.00 to $243.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, January 29th. Finally, Leerink Partners started coverage on shares of Zoetis in a research report on Monday, December 2nd. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $215.00 price target for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have assigned a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Zoetis presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $215.00.

Shares of ZTS stock opened at $171.37 on Monday. Zoetis Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $144.80 and a fifty-two week high of $200.53. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $169.26 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $179.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.26, a quick ratio of 2.27 and a current ratio of 3.69. The company has a market cap of $77.32 billion, a PE ratio of 32.21, a P/E/G ratio of 2.77 and a beta of 0.90.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 3rd. Shareholders of record on Monday, April 21st will be given a $0.50 dividend. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.17%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, April 21st. Zoetis’s dividend payout ratio is presently 37.59%.

Zoetis Inc engages in the discovery, development, manufacture, and commercialization of animal health medicines, vaccines, and diagnostic products and services in the United States and internationally. The company commercializes products primarily across species, including livestock, such as cattle, swine, poultry, fish, and sheep and others; and companion animals comprising dogs, cats, and horses.

