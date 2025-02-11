Howland Capital Management LLC Has $300,000 Stock Holdings in QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM)

Howland Capital Management LLC lowered its position in shares of QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM – Free Report) by 59.0% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 1,952 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock after selling 2,804 shares during the quarter. Howland Capital Management LLC’s holdings in QUALCOMM were worth $300,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of QCOM. WestEnd Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of QUALCOMM by 12.6% in the 4th quarter. WestEnd Advisors LLC now owns 126,481 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock valued at $19,430,000 after buying an additional 14,155 shares in the last quarter. Thompson Investment Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of QUALCOMM by 4.3% in the fourth quarter. Thompson Investment Management Inc. now owns 71,914 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock worth $11,047,000 after acquiring an additional 2,952 shares in the last quarter. Empowered Funds LLC raised its position in shares of QUALCOMM by 42.8% during the fourth quarter. Empowered Funds LLC now owns 174,743 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock worth $26,844,000 after purchasing an additional 52,372 shares during the period. Wilmington Savings Fund Society FSB lifted its holdings in shares of QUALCOMM by 7.0% during the 4th quarter. Wilmington Savings Fund Society FSB now owns 59,563 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock valued at $9,150,000 after purchasing an additional 3,895 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Kingsview Wealth Management LLC grew its position in shares of QUALCOMM by 7.5% in the 4th quarter. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC now owns 55,240 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock valued at $8,486,000 after purchasing an additional 3,871 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 74.35% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at QUALCOMM

In related news, CAO Neil Martin sold 1,304 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $155.00, for a total transaction of $202,120.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 94 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $14,570. This represents a 93.28 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CFO Akash J. Palkhiwala sold 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $161.54, for a total transaction of $484,620.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 48,778 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,879,598.12. The trade was a 5.79 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 24,981 shares of company stock valued at $4,000,870 in the last three months. Corporate insiders own 0.08% of the company’s stock.

QUALCOMM Stock Performance

QCOM opened at $167.96 on Monday. QUALCOMM Incorporated has a 1 year low of $146.29 and a 1 year high of $230.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a current ratio of 2.62 and a quick ratio of 1.79. The company has a market capitalization of $185.76 billion, a PE ratio of 17.94, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.80 and a beta of 1.25. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $162.15 and a 200 day simple moving average of $165.66.

QUALCOMM (NASDAQ:QCOM – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 5th. The wireless technology company reported $2.86 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.93 by ($0.07). QUALCOMM had a return on equity of 39.51% and a net margin of 25.94%. Research analysts expect that QUALCOMM Incorporated will post 9.19 EPS for the current year.

QUALCOMM Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 27th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 6th will be paid a dividend of $0.85 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 6th. This represents a $3.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.02%. QUALCOMM’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 36.32%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

QCOM has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Sanford C. Bernstein raised their target price on shares of QUALCOMM from $200.00 to $215.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, November 7th. Barclays cut their price objective on shares of QUALCOMM from $200.00 to $185.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, January 17th. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on QUALCOMM from $207.00 to $204.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, November 7th. UBS Group boosted their price target on QUALCOMM from $185.00 to $190.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, November 7th. Finally, Citigroup decreased their price objective on QUALCOMM from $200.00 to $185.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 16th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have given a hold rating, fifteen have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, QUALCOMM presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $205.32.

About QUALCOMM

QUALCOMM Incorporated engages in the development and commercialization of foundational technologies for the wireless industry worldwide. It operates through three segments: Qualcomm CDMA Technologies (QCT); Qualcomm Technology Licensing (QTL); and Qualcomm Strategic Initiatives (QSI). The QCT segment develops and supplies integrated circuits and system software based on 3G/4G/5G and other technologies for use in wireless voice and data communications, networking, computing, multimedia, and position location products.

