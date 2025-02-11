Honeywell International Inc. (NASDAQ:HON) Stake Raised by Stephens Inc. AR

Stephens Inc. AR raised its holdings in shares of Honeywell International Inc. (NASDAQ:HON – Free Report) by 3.2% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 27,583 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after acquiring an additional 868 shares during the quarter. Stephens Inc. AR’s holdings in Honeywell International were worth $6,231,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the stock. State Street Corp grew its stake in Honeywell International by 0.3% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 31,026,897 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $6,413,570,000 after purchasing an additional 92,112 shares in the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP raised its stake in shares of Honeywell International by 8.4% during the 3rd quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 17,826,700 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $3,684,957,000 after purchasing an additional 1,376,479 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Honeywell International by 4.0% in the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 14,360,730 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $2,959,535,000 after buying an additional 547,998 shares in the last quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC increased its holdings in Honeywell International by 7.2% in the third quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 3,978,872 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $822,458,000 after buying an additional 265,789 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its position in Honeywell International by 1.1% during the third quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 3,784,199 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $782,232,000 after acquiring an additional 42,287 shares in the last quarter. 75.91% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several analysts have commented on HON shares. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their target price on shares of Honeywell International from $220.00 to $260.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 17th. Baird R W downgraded shares of Honeywell International from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, October 25th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price target on Honeywell International from $233.00 to $231.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, January 15th. Bank of America upped their price target on Honeywell International from $220.00 to $240.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 14th. Finally, Barclays boosted their target price on Honeywell International from $255.00 to $260.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, January 17th. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $248.86.

NASDAQ HON opened at $205.52 on Monday. Honeywell International Inc. has a twelve month low of $189.75 and a twelve month high of $242.77. The stock has a market cap of $133.64 billion, a PE ratio of 23.60, a PEG ratio of 2.55 and a beta of 1.05. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $224.52 and a 200 day simple moving average of $215.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.33, a quick ratio of 1.12 and a current ratio of 1.31.

Honeywell International (NASDAQ:HON – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 6th. The conglomerate reported $2.47 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.37 by $0.10. Honeywell International had a return on equity of 35.78% and a net margin of 14.82%. On average, research analysts forecast that Honeywell International Inc. will post 10.3 EPS for the current year.

Honeywell International Inc engages in the aerospace technologies, building automation, energy and sustainable solutions, and industrial automation businesses in the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company’s Aerospace segment offers auxiliary power units, propulsion engines, integrated avionics, environmental control and electric power systems, engine controls, flight safety, communications, navigation hardware, data and software applications, radar and surveillance systems, aircraft lighting, advanced systems and instruments, satellite and space components, and aircraft wheels and brakes; spare parts; repair, overhaul, and maintenance services; and thermal systems, as well as wireless connectivity services.

