Hercules Site Services (LON:HERC) Hits New 12-Month High – What’s Next?

Hercules Site Services Plc (LON:HERC – Get Free Report) reached a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as GBX 53.92 ($0.67) and last traded at GBX 52 ($0.64), with a volume of 128436 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 51 ($0.63).

Hercules Site Services Stock Up 2.0 %

The company has a 50 day moving average of GBX 44.39 and a 200-day moving average of GBX 44.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 251.19, a current ratio of 0.96 and a quick ratio of 1.43. The company has a market capitalization of £41.40 million, a P/E ratio of 5,200.00 and a beta of 0.52.

Hercules Site Services (LON:HERC – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Monday, January 13th. The company reported GBX 1.46 ($0.02) EPS for the quarter. Hercules Site Services had a net margin of 0.59% and a return on equity of 6.71%. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Hercules Site Services Plc will post 1.2407862 EPS for the current year.

Hercules Site Services Increases Dividend

Hercules Site Services Company Profile

The firm also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 21st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, February 20th will be paid a dividend of GBX 1.12 ($0.01) per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 20th. This is an increase from Hercules Site Services’s previous dividend of $0.60. This represents a dividend yield of 2.52%. Hercules Site Services’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 20,000.00%.

Hercules Site Services plc is a leading technology enabled labour supply company for the UK infrastructure and construction sectors, which joined the AIM market in February 2022. Founded in 2008 by CEO Brusk Korkmaz, Hercules provides site services to a diverse range of blue-chip clients, including Balfour Beaty, Costain, Skanska, Kier, and Hill Group.

