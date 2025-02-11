Harbour Trust & Investment Management Co Has $15.42 Million Stock Holdings in Stryker Co. (NYSE:SYK)

Harbour Trust & Investment Management Co boosted its stake in shares of Stryker Co. (NYSE:SYK – Free Report) by 1.1% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 42,831 shares of the medical technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 484 shares during the period. Stryker accounts for about 1.8% of Harbour Trust & Investment Management Co’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 14th biggest holding. Harbour Trust & Investment Management Co’s holdings in Stryker were worth $15,421,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Alhambra Investment Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Stryker by 1.5% during the 4th quarter. Alhambra Investment Management LLC now owns 1,997 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $719,000 after purchasing an additional 29 shares during the last quarter. Capital & Planning LLC raised its stake in Stryker by 3.6% in the fourth quarter. Capital & Planning LLC now owns 841 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $304,000 after buying an additional 29 shares during the period. Concord Wealth Partners boosted its stake in shares of Stryker by 2.2% during the 4th quarter. Concord Wealth Partners now owns 1,396 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $503,000 after acquiring an additional 30 shares during the period. Avestar Capital LLC increased its holdings in shares of Stryker by 1.1% during the 3rd quarter. Avestar Capital LLC now owns 2,948 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $1,065,000 after acquiring an additional 31 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Union Savings Bank raised its stake in Stryker by 1.0% in the 4th quarter. Union Savings Bank now owns 3,162 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $1,138,000 after acquiring an additional 31 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 77.09% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on SYK shares. Truist Financial lifted their price target on shares of Stryker from $409.00 to $413.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 30th. UBS Group raised their price target on Stryker from $366.00 to $370.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 30th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on shares of Stryker from $427.00 to $435.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 29th. Barclays boosted their target price on shares of Stryker from $402.00 to $418.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 31st. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price target on Stryker from $400.00 to $440.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 29th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $419.37.

SYK opened at $391.42 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $149.22 billion, a PE ratio of 50.44, a P/E/G ratio of 2.98 and a beta of 0.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59, a current ratio of 1.95 and a quick ratio of 1.32. Stryker Co. has a fifty-two week low of $314.93 and a fifty-two week high of $406.19. The company’s 50-day moving average is $377.23 and its 200 day moving average is $364.97.

Stryker (NYSE:SYK – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 28th. The medical technology company reported $4.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.87 by $0.14. Stryker had a return on equity of 23.58% and a net margin of 13.25%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $3.46 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts predict that Stryker Co. will post 13.49 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 30th. Investors of record on Monday, March 31st will be paid a dividend of $0.84 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 31st. This represents a $3.36 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.86%. Stryker’s dividend payout ratio is currently 43.30%.

In other Stryker news, Director Ronda E. Stryker sold 201,392 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $392.24, for a total value of $78,993,998.08. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 3,642,075 shares in the company, valued at $1,428,567,498. This represents a 5.24 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Insiders own 5.90% of the company’s stock.

Stryker Corporation operates as a medical technology company. The company operates through two segments, MedSurg and Neurotechnology, and Orthopaedics and Spine. The Orthopaedics and Spine segment provides implants for use in total joint replacements, such as hip, knee and shoulder, and trauma and extremities surgeries.

