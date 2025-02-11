Grindr (NYSE:GRND) vs. DouYu International (NASDAQ:DOYU) Head to Head Contrast

Grindr (NYSE:GRND – Get Free Report) and DouYu International (NASDAQ:DOYU – Get Free Report) are both computer and technology companies, but which is the superior business? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, profitability, institutional ownership, valuation, dividends, risk and earnings.

Risk & Volatility

Grindr has a beta of 0.3, indicating that its stock price is 70% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, DouYu International has a beta of 0.98, indicating that its stock price is 2% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Grindr and DouYu International”s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Grindr $259.69 million 12.24 -$55.77 million ($0.35) -51.44 DouYu International $778.94 million 0.62 $5.00 million ($0.88) -17.43

Analyst Recommendations

DouYu International has higher revenue and earnings than Grindr. Grindr is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than DouYu International, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

This is a summary of recent ratings and price targets for Grindr and DouYu International, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Grindr 0 0 4 0 3.00 DouYu International 2 0 0 0 1.00

Grindr currently has a consensus price target of $19.75, indicating a potential upside of 9.69%. DouYu International has a consensus price target of $10.25, indicating a potential downside of 33.18%. Given Grindr’s stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, research analysts clearly believe Grindr is more favorable than DouYu International.

Profitability

This table compares Grindr and DouYu International’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Grindr -16.27% -177.83% 9.57% DouYu International -4.39% -2.92% -2.38%

Insider & Institutional Ownership

7.2% of Grindr shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 17.9% of DouYu International shares are owned by institutional investors. 76.4% of Grindr shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 17.3% of DouYu International shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

About Grindr

Grindr Inc. operates social network and dating application for the lesbian, gay, bisexual, transgender, and queer (LGBTQ) communities worldwide. Its platform enables LGBTQ people to find and engage with each other, share content and experiences, and express themselves. The company offers ad-supported service and a premium subscription version. Grindr Inc. was founded in 2009 and is headquartered in West Hollywood, California.

About DouYu International

DouYu International Holdings Limited, together with its subsidiaries, operates a platform on PC and mobile apps that provides interactive games and entertainment live streaming services in the People’s Republic of China. Its platform connects game developers and publishers, professional eSports teams or players and eSports tournament organizers, advertisers, and viewers. The company also sponsors professional players and teams, as well as organizes eSports tournaments. In addition, it streams other content to include a spectrum of live streaming entertainment options, such as talent shows, music, outdoor, and travel. Further, the company records and offers video clips to allow users to watch replays of selective live streaming content; and graphics that include game guides, tutorials, news, and other types of content. DouYu International Holdings Limited was founded in 2014 and is headquartered in Wuhan, the People’s Republic of China.

