Great Atlantic Resources (CVE:GR) Trading 33.3% Higher – Should You Buy?

Great Atlantic Resources Corp. (CVE:GR – Get Free Report)’s share price shot up 33.3% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as C$0.06 and last traded at C$0.06. 154,000 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 283% from the average session volume of 40,187 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.05.

Great Atlantic Resources Stock Performance

The stock’s 50-day moving average price is C$0.06 and its 200-day moving average price is C$0.06. The company has a current ratio of 0.05, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 62.52. The company has a market capitalization of C$3.16 million, a P/E ratio of -1.50 and a beta of 2.20.

Insider Transactions at Great Atlantic Resources

In other Great Atlantic Resources news, Director Christopher Ross Anderson purchased 618,000 shares of Great Atlantic Resources stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 28th. The shares were bought at an average cost of C$0.06 per share, for a total transaction of C$37,080.00. Insiders own 40.45% of the company’s stock.

About Great Atlantic Resources

Great Atlantic Resources Corp., an exploration company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and evaluation of mineral properties in Canada. It explores for gold, silver, lead, zinc, tungsten, antimony, copper, nickel, cobalt, vanadium, and other precious and base metals. The company holds interest in the Golden Promise project located in central Newfoundland.

