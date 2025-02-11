Golden State Wealth Management LLC Makes New $133,000 Investment in GE Vernova Inc. (NYSE:GEV)

Golden State Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in GE Vernova Inc. (NYSE:GEV – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 405 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $133,000.

Several other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Armstrong Advisory Group Inc. grew its position in GE Vernova by 3.5% during the fourth quarter. Armstrong Advisory Group Inc. now owns 798 shares of the company’s stock valued at $262,000 after acquiring an additional 27 shares during the last quarter. Hengehold Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of GE Vernova by 2.4% in the 4th quarter. Hengehold Capital Management LLC now owns 1,231 shares of the company’s stock valued at $405,000 after purchasing an additional 29 shares in the last quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc grew its holdings in shares of GE Vernova by 1.6% during the 4th quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 1,859 shares of the company’s stock valued at $611,000 after purchasing an additional 30 shares during the last quarter. Mutual Advisors LLC raised its position in GE Vernova by 1.2% in the 4th quarter. Mutual Advisors LLC now owns 2,701 shares of the company’s stock worth $888,000 after purchasing an additional 31 shares during the period. Finally, Pittenger & Anderson Inc. lifted its stake in GE Vernova by 28.0% in the third quarter. Pittenger & Anderson Inc. now owns 160 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,000 after purchasing an additional 35 shares during the last quarter.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on GEV. Barclays raised their price objective on GE Vernova from $420.00 to $487.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 23rd. Johnson Rice assumed coverage on GE Vernova in a research note on Friday. They issued a “buy” rating and a $425.00 price target on the stock. Truist Financial increased their price objective on GE Vernova from $420.00 to $470.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 23rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft started coverage on shares of GE Vernova in a research note on Monday, October 21st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $354.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group increased their price target on shares of GE Vernova from $348.00 to $391.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, December 13th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nineteen have given a buy rating and three have assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $346.22.

GE Vernova Price Performance

NYSE:GEV opened at $377.99 on Monday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $358.59 and its 200-day moving average price is $286.31. The company has a market capitalization of $104.19 billion and a PE ratio of 67.98. GE Vernova Inc. has a 1-year low of $115.00 and a 1-year high of $447.50.

GE Vernova (NYSE:GEV – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 22nd. The company reported $1.73 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.30 by ($0.57). GE Vernova had a return on equity of 6.70% and a net margin of 4.44%. The business had revenue of $10.56 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $10.70 billion. The business’s revenue was up 5.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts anticipate that GE Vernova Inc. will post 6.59 EPS for the current fiscal year.

GE Vernova announced that its board has approved a stock buyback program on Tuesday, December 10th that authorizes the company to repurchase $6.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the company to repurchase up to 6.7% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase programs are typically a sign that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

GE Vernova Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, January 28th. Investors of record on Friday, December 20th were given a dividend of $0.25 per share. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.26%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, December 20th. GE Vernova’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 17.99%.

GE Vernova Profile

GE Vernova LLC, an energy business company, generates electricity. It operates under three segments: Power, Wind, and Electrification. The Power segments generates and sells electricity through hydro, gas, nuclear, and steam power. Wind segment engages in the manufacturing and sale of wind turbine blades; and Electrification segment provides grid solutions, power conversion, solar, and storage solutions.

