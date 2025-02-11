GlobalFoundries (NASDAQ:GFS) Releases Earnings Results, Misses Expectations By $0.07 EPS

GlobalFoundries (NASDAQ:GFS – Get Free Report) released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday. The company reported $0.38 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.45 by ($0.07), Zacks reports. GlobalFoundries had a net margin of 10.95% and a return on equity of 6.87%. GlobalFoundries updated its Q1 2025 guidance to 0.240-0.340 EPS.

GlobalFoundries Price Performance

NASDAQ:GFS opened at $37.74 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $20.82 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.16, a P/E/G ratio of 8.23 and a beta of 1.56. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $42.63 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $42.49. GlobalFoundries has a one year low of $35.85 and a one year high of $61.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19, a current ratio of 2.42 and a quick ratio of 1.76.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

GFS has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Susquehanna reduced their price target on shares of GlobalFoundries from $50.00 to $48.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, November 6th. Evercore ISI cut their price target on GlobalFoundries from $71.00 to $55.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, November 6th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their target price on GlobalFoundries from $55.00 to $50.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, November 6th. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of GlobalFoundries in a research report on Wednesday, November 6th. Finally, Robert W. Baird lowered their price objective on shares of GlobalFoundries from $63.00 to $50.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, November 6th. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $50.21.

About GlobalFoundries

GlobalFoundries Inc, a semiconductor foundry, provides range of mainstream wafer fabrication services and technologies worldwide. It manufactures various semiconductor devices, including microprocessors, mobile application processors, baseband processors, network processors, radio frequency modems, microcontrollers, and power management units.

