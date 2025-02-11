Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc. Has $15.35 Million Stock Position in Invesco QQQ (NASDAQ:QQQ)

Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc. boosted its position in Invesco QQQ (NASDAQ:QQQ – Free Report) by 1.9% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 30,029 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 566 shares during the quarter. Invesco QQQ makes up 3.2% of Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 5th biggest position. Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc.’s holdings in Invesco QQQ were worth $15,352,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in QQQ. International Assets Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Invesco QQQ by 46,491.6% during the 3rd quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 32,586,150 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $15,904,322,000 after buying an additional 32,516,210 shares in the last quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank raised its stake in Invesco QQQ by 13.0% during the third quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 4,261,790 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $2,080,052,000 after acquiring an additional 488,815 shares in the last quarter. Strategic Financial Concepts LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Invesco QQQ by 47,853.9% in the fourth quarter. Strategic Financial Concepts LLC now owns 4,113,968 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $2,103,184,000 after acquiring an additional 4,105,389 shares during the last quarter. CHURCHILL MANAGEMENT Corp boosted its stake in shares of Invesco QQQ by 0.8% in the 4th quarter. CHURCHILL MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 1,840,025 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $940,676,000 after purchasing an additional 13,772 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Stifel Financial Corp boosted its stake in shares of Invesco QQQ by 0.3% in the 3rd quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 871,333 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $425,324,000 after purchasing an additional 2,572 shares in the last quarter. 44.58% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Invesco QQQ alerts:

Invesco QQQ Trading Down 1.3 %

QQQ stock opened at $522.92 on Monday. Invesco QQQ has a 1 year low of $413.07 and a 1 year high of $539.15. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $521.26 and a 200 day simple moving average of $495.67.

Invesco QQQ Announces Dividend

Invesco QQQ Profile

The company also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 31st. Stockholders of record on Monday, December 23rd were paid a $0.8347 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, December 23rd.

(Free Report)

PowerShares QQQ Trust, Series 1 is a unit investment trust that issues securities called Nasdaq-100 Index Tracking Stock. The Trust’s investment objective is to provide investment results that generally correspond to the price and yield performance of the Nasdaq-100 Index. The Trust provides investors with the opportunity to purchase units of beneficial interest in the Trust representing proportionate undivided interests in the portfolio of securities held by the Trust, which consists of substantially all of the securities, in substantially the same weighting, as the component securities of the Nasdaq-100 Index.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding QQQ? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Invesco QQQ (NASDAQ:QQQ – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Invesco QQQ Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco QQQ and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.