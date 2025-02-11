FSR Wealth Management Ltd. Makes New Investment in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO)

FSR Wealth Management Ltd. purchased a new stake in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm purchased 684 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $369,000. Vanguard S&P 500 ETF makes up 0.5% of FSR Wealth Management Ltd.’s holdings, making the stock its 26th biggest position.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Prospera Private Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF during the 3rd quarter worth about $46,000. Urban Financial Advisory Corp purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF during the 3rd quarter worth about $51,000. Kennebec Savings Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF in the third quarter worth $51,000. Sugar Maple Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF during the 4th quarter worth $53,000. Finally, Kings Path Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at $55,000.

Vanguard S&P 500 ETF Price Performance

Shares of VOO opened at $552.20 on Monday. Vanguard S&P 500 ETF has a 12 month low of $450.99 and a 12 month high of $561.66. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $549.81 and its two-hundred day moving average is $531.54. The stock has a market cap of $500.27 billion, a PE ratio of 25.04 and a beta of 1.00.

Vanguard S&P 500 ETF Company Profile

Vanguard 500 Index Fund (the Fund) is an open-end investment company, or mutual fund. The Fund offers four classes of shares: Investor Shares, Admiral Shares, Signal Shares, and Exchange Traded Fund (ETF) Shares. The Fund seeks to track the investment performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index, an unmanaged benchmark representing the United States large-capitalization stocks.

