FSR Wealth Management Ltd. Makes New $207,000 Investment in International Business Machines Co. (NYSE:IBM)

FSR Wealth Management Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of International Business Machines Co. (NYSE:IBM – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor purchased 944 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $207,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in IBM. Compass Financial Services Inc acquired a new stake in International Business Machines in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Hazlett Burt & Watson Inc. increased its position in International Business Machines by 1,054.5% during the third quarter. Hazlett Burt & Watson Inc. now owns 127 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 116 shares during the period. Hara Capital LLC acquired a new position in International Business Machines during the 3rd quarter valued at $29,000. Avondale Wealth Management increased its holdings in shares of International Business Machines by 56.0% during the 4th quarter. Avondale Wealth Management now owns 156 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 56 shares during the period. Finally, Valued Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of International Business Machines by 134.3% in the fourth quarter. Valued Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 157 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $35,000 after buying an additional 90 shares during the period. 58.96% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get International Business Machines alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of analysts have commented on IBM shares. BMO Capital Markets raised their price objective on International Business Machines from $260.00 to $280.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 30th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of International Business Machines from $217.00 to $228.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 30th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of International Business Machines from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 5th. Bank of America lifted their target price on shares of International Business Machines from $260.00 to $270.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 30th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus raised their price target on shares of International Business Machines from $205.00 to $246.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 16th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $225.53.

International Business Machines Stock Down 0.4 %

Shares of International Business Machines stock opened at $252.31 on Monday. International Business Machines Co. has a 1 year low of $162.62 and a 1 year high of $265.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.82, a current ratio of 1.04 and a quick ratio of 1.00. The company has a market capitalization of $233.30 billion, a P/E ratio of 39.36, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.57 and a beta of 0.76. The business has a 50-day moving average of $229.76 and a two-hundred day moving average of $217.15.

International Business Machines (NYSE:IBM – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 29th. The technology company reported $3.92 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.77 by $0.15. International Business Machines had a net margin of 9.60% and a return on equity of 38.99%. As a group, equities analysts predict that International Business Machines Co. will post 10.75 EPS for the current year.

International Business Machines Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 10th. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 10th will be issued a $1.67 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, February 10th. This represents a $6.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.65%. International Business Machines’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 104.21%.

International Business Machines Company Profile

(Free Report)

International Business Machines Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides integrated solutions and services worldwide. The company operates through Software, Consulting, Infrastructure, and Financing segments. The Software segment offers a hybrid cloud and AI platforms that allows clients to realize their digital and AI transformations across the applications, data, and environments in which they operate.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IBM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for International Business Machines Co. (NYSE:IBM – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for International Business Machines Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for International Business Machines and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.