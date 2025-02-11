Forrester Research (NASDAQ:FORR) Releases Earnings Results, Misses Expectations By $0.10 EPS

Forrester Research (NASDAQ:FORR – Get Free Report) announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday. The technology company reported $0.24 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.34 by ($0.10), Zacks reports. Forrester Research had a negative net margin of 1.55% and a positive return on equity of 5.10%.

Forrester Research Price Performance

FORR traded up $0.04 on Tuesday, reaching $15.10. The company had a trading volume of 45,969 shares, compared to its average volume of 45,300. Forrester Research has a 52-week low of $13.91 and a 52-week high of $22.15. The company has a market cap of $286.90 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -43.14, a P/E/G ratio of 0.97 and a beta of 0.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a current ratio of 0.98. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $15.51 and a 200 day simple moving average of $16.68.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Separately, StockNews.com upgraded shares of Forrester Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Saturday, December 14th.

About Forrester Research

Forrester Research, Inc operates as an independent research and advisory company in the United States and internationally. The company operates in three segments: Research, Consulting, and Events. The Research segment primary subscription research services include Forrester Decisions, Forrester Research, and SiriusDecisions Research, which are designed to provide business and technology leaders with a proven path to growth through customer obsession.

