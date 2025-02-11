Fonville Wealth Management LLC Trims Stock Position in iShares Select Dividend ETF (NASDAQ:DVY)

Fonville Wealth Management LLC decreased its position in shares of iShares Select Dividend ETF (NASDAQ:DVY – Free Report) by 3.8% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 4,453 shares of the company’s stock after selling 176 shares during the quarter. Fonville Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in iShares Select Dividend ETF were worth $585,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. International Assets Investment Management LLC boosted its position in shares of iShares Select Dividend ETF by 17,525.9% in the 3rd quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 4,372,993 shares of the company’s stock valued at $590,660,000 after purchasing an additional 4,348,183 shares during the period. Miller Howard Investments Inc. NY lifted its stake in iShares Select Dividend ETF by 369.5% in the fourth quarter. Miller Howard Investments Inc. NY now owns 498,927 shares of the company’s stock valued at $65,504,000 after buying an additional 392,667 shares during the last quarter. Gilman Hill Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of iShares Select Dividend ETF by 1,439.1% in the fourth quarter. Gilman Hill Asset Management LLC now owns 161,377 shares of the company’s stock valued at $21,187,000 after acquiring an additional 150,892 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC grew its position in shares of iShares Select Dividend ETF by 4.6% during the third quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 1,465,825 shares of the company’s stock worth $197,989,000 after acquiring an additional 64,620 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Florin Court Capital LLP increased its holdings in shares of iShares Select Dividend ETF by 119.7% in the 3rd quarter. Florin Court Capital LLP now owns 65,700 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,874,000 after acquiring an additional 35,800 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 46.08% of the company’s stock.

DVY stock opened at $134.10 on Monday. iShares Select Dividend ETF has a 12 month low of $112.42 and a 12 month high of $144.09. The company has a market cap of $19.93 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.25 and a beta of 0.87. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $134.14 and a 200 day moving average price of $133.93.

The firm also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 20th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, December 17th were paid a dividend of $1.3164 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, December 17th.

iShares Select Dividend ETF, formerly iShares Dow Jones Select Dividend Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Dow Jones U.S. Select Dividend Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of a selected group of equity securities issued by companies that have provided relatively high dividend yields on a consistent basis over time.

