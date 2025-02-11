Fonville Wealth Management LLC Purchases 42,150 Shares of Schwab US Broad Market ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHB)

Fonville Wealth Management LLC raised its position in Schwab US Broad Market ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHB – Free Report) by 195.1% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 63,752 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 42,150 shares during the quarter. Fonville Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Schwab US Broad Market ETF were worth $1,447,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in SCHB. Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new stake in Schwab US Broad Market ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at $241,000. Sanctuary Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Schwab US Broad Market ETF during the second quarter valued at approximately $620,000. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Schwab US Broad Market ETF by 5.6% in the third quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 5,489 shares of the company’s stock valued at $365,000 after purchasing an additional 292 shares in the last quarter. Carnegie Investment Counsel raised its position in Schwab US Broad Market ETF by 1.5% in the 3rd quarter. Carnegie Investment Counsel now owns 13,392 shares of the company’s stock worth $891,000 after purchasing an additional 195 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Johnson Bixby & Associates LLC acquired a new position in Schwab US Broad Market ETF during the 3rd quarter worth $207,000.

Schwab US Broad Market ETF Stock Performance

NYSEARCA SCHB opened at $23.32 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $10.72 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.24 and a beta of 1.02. Schwab US Broad Market ETF has a 52 week low of $19.04 and a 52 week high of $23.73. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $23.20 and a 200-day moving average of $22.39.

Schwab US Broad Market ETF Profile

Schwab U.S. Broad Market ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the total return of the Dow Jones U.S. Small-Cap Total Stock Market Index (the Index). The Index is a float-adjusted market capitalization weighted index that reflects the shares of securities actually available to investors in the marketplace. The Fund’s index includes the 2,500 publicly traded United States companies for, which pricing information is available.

