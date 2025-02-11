Focus Financial Network Inc. Purchases 1,154 Shares of SPDR Gold Shares (NYSEARCA:GLD)

Focus Financial Network Inc. lifted its holdings in SPDR Gold Shares (NYSEARCA:GLD – Free Report) by 4.4% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 27,632 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,154 shares during the period. Focus Financial Network Inc.’s holdings in SPDR Gold Shares were worth $6,691,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. International Assets Investment Management LLC grew its stake in SPDR Gold Shares by 21,571.1% during the third quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 3,024,639 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $735,169,000 after purchasing an additional 3,010,682 shares during the period. Stifel Financial Corp boosted its holdings in shares of SPDR Gold Shares by 13.9% during the 3rd quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 822,531 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $199,924,000 after buying an additional 100,149 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its position in shares of SPDR Gold Shares by 6.6% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 764,315 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $185,774,000 after buying an additional 47,507 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE increased its stake in shares of SPDR Gold Shares by 0.5% in the 3rd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 691,648 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $168,112,000 after acquiring an additional 3,614 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. increased its stake in shares of SPDR Gold Shares by 4.9% in the 3rd quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 665,498 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $161,670,000 after acquiring an additional 30,952 shares in the last quarter. 42.19% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSEARCA GLD opened at $268.37 on Tuesday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $248.30 and its 200 day simple moving average is $242.21. SPDR Gold Shares has a 12-month low of $183.78 and a 12-month high of $268.66.

SPDR Gold Shares Profile

SPDR Gold Trust (the Trust) is an investment trust. The investment objective of the Trust is for the Shares to reflect the performance of the price of gold bullion, less the Trust’s expenses. The Trust’s business activity is the investment of gold. The Trust creates and redeems Shares from time to time, but in one or more Baskets (a Basket equals a block of 100,000 Shares).

