Focus Financial Network Inc. Cuts Holdings in Honeywell International Inc. (NASDAQ:HON)

Focus Financial Network Inc. lowered its holdings in Honeywell International Inc. (NASDAQ:HON – Free Report) by 0.9% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 17,457 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after selling 156 shares during the quarter. Focus Financial Network Inc.’s holdings in Honeywell International were worth $3,943,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the business. Wellington Management Group LLP boosted its position in shares of Honeywell International by 8.4% in the 3rd quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 17,826,700 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $3,684,957,000 after purchasing an additional 1,376,479 shares during the period. International Assets Investment Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Honeywell International by 24,683.3% in the 3rd quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 948,704 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $1,961,070,000 after purchasing an additional 944,876 shares during the period. Cibc World Market Inc. lifted its position in Honeywell International by 320.5% during the 4th quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. now owns 858,336 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $193,890,000 after acquiring an additional 654,207 shares during the period. Mizuho Securities USA LLC lifted its position in Honeywell International by 1,147.0% during the 3rd quarter. Mizuho Securities USA LLC now owns 626,071 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $129,415,000 after acquiring an additional 575,865 shares during the period. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Honeywell International by 4.0% during the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 14,360,730 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $2,959,535,000 after acquiring an additional 547,998 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 75.91% of the company’s stock.

Honeywell International stock opened at $208.52 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.33, a quick ratio of 1.12 and a current ratio of 1.31. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $224.52 and a two-hundred day moving average of $215.11. The company has a market capitalization of $135.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.94, a PEG ratio of 2.55 and a beta of 1.05. Honeywell International Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $189.75 and a fifty-two week high of $242.77.

Honeywell International ( NASDAQ:HON Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 6th. The conglomerate reported $2.47 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.37 by $0.10. Honeywell International had a return on equity of 35.78% and a net margin of 14.82%. On average, analysts anticipate that Honeywell International Inc. will post 10.3 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of research firms have weighed in on HON. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price objective on Honeywell International from $240.00 to $220.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday. HSBC raised Honeywell International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $290.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Wednesday, December 11th. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price objective on Honeywell International from $227.00 to $256.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 12th. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price target on Honeywell International from $253.00 to $236.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a report on Friday. Finally, Robert W. Baird cut Honeywell International from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price target for the company from $223.00 to $217.00 in a report on Friday, October 25th. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $248.21.

Honeywell International Inc engages in the aerospace technologies, building automation, energy and sustainable solutions, and industrial automation businesses in the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company’s Aerospace segment offers auxiliary power units, propulsion engines, integrated avionics, environmental control and electric power systems, engine controls, flight safety, communications, navigation hardware, data and software applications, radar and surveillance systems, aircraft lighting, advanced systems and instruments, satellite and space components, and aircraft wheels and brakes; spare parts; repair, overhaul, and maintenance services; and thermal systems, as well as wireless connectivity services.

