FMC (NYSE:FMC) Stock Price Up 4.8% – Should You Buy?

FMC Co. (NYSE:FMC – Get Free Report)’s stock price rose 4.8% during trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $36.74 and last traded at $36.78. Approximately 1,542,086 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 49% from the average daily volume of 3,040,171 shares. The stock had previously closed at $35.10.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research firms have recently weighed in on FMC. Mizuho decreased their price objective on shares of FMC from $70.00 to $55.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, January 7th. StockNews.com upgraded FMC from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 6th. UBS Group downgraded FMC from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $66.00 to $38.00 in a research note on Friday. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on FMC from $70.00 to $46.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, February 5th. Finally, Barclays dropped their price target on FMC from $65.00 to $48.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $54.00.

Get FMC alerts:

View Our Latest Report on FMC

FMC Stock Up 4.5 %

The company has a market cap of $4.58 billion, a PE ratio of 13.46, a P/E/G ratio of 1.75 and a beta of 0.84. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $51.50 and a 200-day moving average of $58.22. The company has a quick ratio of 1.09, a current ratio of 1.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67.

FMC (NYSE:FMC – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 4th. The basic materials company reported $1.79 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.65 by $0.14. FMC had a return on equity of 9.67% and a net margin of 8.03%. Sell-side analysts predict that FMC Co. will post 3.53 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

FMC Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, January 16th. Investors of record on Tuesday, December 31st were given a $0.58 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, December 31st. This represents a $2.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.33%. FMC’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 85.29%.

Insider Buying and Selling at FMC

In other news, EVP Michael Finian Reilly sold 2,958 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.25, for a total value of $163,429.50. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 25,468 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,407,107. The trade was a 10.41 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Company insiders own 0.85% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of FMC. Millburn Ridgefield Corp boosted its holdings in FMC by 186.2% in the third quarter. Millburn Ridgefield Corp now owns 498 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 324 shares in the last quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in shares of FMC by 90.8% during the 3rd quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 517 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 246 shares in the last quarter. Mather Group LLC. increased its position in shares of FMC by 250.6% during the third quarter. Mather Group LLC. now owns 554 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $37,000 after buying an additional 396 shares during the period. Golden State Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in FMC in the fourth quarter worth about $29,000. Finally, EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in FMC by 217.4% in the fourth quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 746 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $36,000 after buying an additional 511 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.86% of the company’s stock.

FMC Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

FMC Corporation, an agricultural sciences company, provides crop protection, plant health, and professional pest and turf management products. It develops, markets, and sells crop protection chemicals that includes insecticides, herbicides, and fungicides; and biologicals, crop nutrition, and seed treatment products, which are used in agriculture to enhance crop yield and quality by controlling a range of insects, weeds, and diseases, as well as in non-agricultural markets for pest control.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for FMC Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for FMC and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.