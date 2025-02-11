First Fiduciary Investment Counsel Inc. Boosts Stock Holdings in Capital One Financial Co. (NYSE:COF)

First Fiduciary Investment Counsel Inc. grew its position in shares of Capital One Financial Co. (NYSE:COF – Free Report) by 47.7% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 58,014 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 18,748 shares during the quarter. Capital One Financial accounts for approximately 2.1% of First Fiduciary Investment Counsel Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 22nd largest holding. First Fiduciary Investment Counsel Inc.’s holdings in Capital One Financial were worth $10,345,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Money Concepts Capital Corp raised its holdings in shares of Capital One Financial by 4.1% during the 4th quarter. Money Concepts Capital Corp now owns 1,565 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $279,000 after acquiring an additional 61 shares in the last quarter. Grove Bank & Trust raised its holdings in shares of Capital One Financial by 7.0% during the 4th quarter. Grove Bank & Trust now owns 973 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $174,000 after acquiring an additional 64 shares in the last quarter. Cerro Pacific Wealth Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Capital One Financial by 1.1% during the 4th quarter. Cerro Pacific Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 5,861 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,045,000 after buying an additional 64 shares during the period. Prossimo Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Capital One Financial by 2.4% during the 3rd quarter. Prossimo Advisors LLC now owns 2,735 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $410,000 after buying an additional 65 shares during the period. Finally, City Holding Co. raised its holdings in Capital One Financial by 1.3% during the 4th quarter. City Holding Co. now owns 5,010 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $893,000 after buying an additional 65 shares during the period. 89.84% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Capital One Financial alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

COF has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Bank of America downgraded Capital One Financial from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $203.00 to $200.00 in a research report on Monday, December 9th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on Capital One Financial from $162.00 to $186.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, December 9th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on Capital One Financial from $185.00 to $210.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, January 3rd. Robert W. Baird raised their price objective on Capital One Financial from $145.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, October 25th. Finally, Evercore ISI lifted their price target on Capital One Financial from $163.00 to $184.00 and gave the company an “in-line” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 30th. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $196.31.

Capital One Financial Stock Performance

Shares of Capital One Financial stock opened at $198.67 on Tuesday. Capital One Financial Co. has a one year low of $128.23 and a one year high of $208.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a current ratio of 0.98. The company has a market cap of $75.74 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.14, a PEG ratio of 1.26 and a beta of 1.47. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $188.30 and its 200 day moving average price is $166.87.

Capital One Financial (NYSE:COF – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 21st. The financial services provider reported $3.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.78 by $0.31. Capital One Financial had a return on equity of 9.45% and a net margin of 9.46%. The firm had revenue of $10.19 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $10.22 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $2.81 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 7.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts predict that Capital One Financial Co. will post 15.41 EPS for the current year.

Capital One Financial Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 3rd. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 18th will be given a dividend of $0.60 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, February 18th. This represents a $2.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.21%. Capital One Financial’s dividend payout ratio is currently 20.71%.

Capital One Financial Company Profile

(Free Report)

Capital One Financial Corporation operates as the financial services holding company for the Capital One, National Association, which engages in the provision of various financial products and services in the United States, Canada, and the United Kingdom. It operates through three segments: Credit Card, Consumer Banking, and Commercial Banking.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Capital One Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Capital One Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.