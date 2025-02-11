Financial Advocates Investment Management Increases Stake in Advanced Drainage Systems, Inc. (NYSE:WMS)

Financial Advocates Investment Management raised its holdings in shares of Advanced Drainage Systems, Inc. (NYSE:WMS – Free Report) by 28.0% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 3,217 shares of the construction company’s stock after buying an additional 703 shares during the period. Financial Advocates Investment Management’s holdings in Advanced Drainage Systems were worth $372,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Huntington National Bank boosted its holdings in Advanced Drainage Systems by 123.1% during the 3rd quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 386 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $61,000 after acquiring an additional 213 shares during the period. Millburn Ridgefield Corp boosted its position in Advanced Drainage Systems by 642.4% during the 3rd quarter. Millburn Ridgefield Corp now owns 490 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $77,000 after buying an additional 424 shares during the period. CWM LLC grew its holdings in Advanced Drainage Systems by 18.1% in the 3rd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 555 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $87,000 after acquiring an additional 85 shares during the last quarter. UMB Bank n.a. increased its position in shares of Advanced Drainage Systems by 20.5% in the third quarter. UMB Bank n.a. now owns 693 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $109,000 after acquiring an additional 118 shares during the period. Finally, Spire Wealth Management bought a new position in shares of Advanced Drainage Systems during the fourth quarter valued at about $94,000. 89.83% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Advanced Drainage Systems Trading Up 2.3 %

Advanced Drainage Systems stock opened at $120.41 on Monday. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $121.34 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $139.97. Advanced Drainage Systems, Inc. has a 52-week low of $110.75 and a 52-week high of $184.27. The company has a quick ratio of 2.15, a current ratio of 3.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93. The company has a market cap of $9.33 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.13, a P/E/G ratio of 1.13 and a beta of 1.52.

Advanced Drainage Systems Dividend Announcement

Advanced Drainage Systems ( NYSE:WMS Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 6th. The construction company reported $1.09 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.34 by ($0.25). Advanced Drainage Systems had a net margin of 15.90% and a return on equity of 35.79%. Analysts predict that Advanced Drainage Systems, Inc. will post 6.12 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 14th. Investors of record on Friday, February 28th will be given a dividend of $0.16 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 28th. This represents a $0.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.53%. Advanced Drainage Systems’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 10.70%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research firms recently commented on WMS. Barclays dropped their price objective on shares of Advanced Drainage Systems from $160.00 to $149.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday. Oppenheimer lowered their price objective on Advanced Drainage Systems from $192.00 to $184.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, November 11th. Stephens reissued an “equal weight” rating and issued a $135.00 target price on shares of Advanced Drainage Systems in a report on Friday. Robert W. Baird dropped their price objective on Advanced Drainage Systems from $174.00 to $161.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, November 11th. Finally, KeyCorp dropped their price target on shares of Advanced Drainage Systems from $195.00 to $180.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, November 11th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $164.25.

Advanced Drainage Systems Company Profile

Advanced Drainage Systems, Inc designs, manufactures, and markets thermoplastic corrugated pipes and related water management products in North America and internationally. The company operates through Pipe, International, Infiltrator, and Allied Products & Other segments. It offers single, double, and triple wall corrugated polypropylene and polyethylene pipes; plastic leachfield chambers and systems; EZflow synthetic aggregate bundles; wastewater purification through mechanical aeration wastewater for residential and commercial systems; septic tanks and accessories; combined treatment and dispersal systems, including advanced enviro-septic and advanced treatment leachfield systems; and allied products, including storm retention/detention and septic chambers, polyvinyl chloride drainage structures, fittings, and water quality filters and separators.

