Fidelity National Information Services (NYSE:FIS) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.05 EPS

Fidelity National Information Services (NYSE:FIS – Get Free Report) released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday. The information technology services provider reported $1.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.35 by $0.05, Zacks reports. Fidelity National Information Services had a return on equity of 15.35% and a net margin of 14.37%. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.94 EPS. Fidelity National Information Services updated its FY 2025 guidance to 5.700-5.800 EPS and its Q1 2025 guidance to 1.170-1.220 EPS.

Fidelity National Information Services Price Performance

FIS opened at $82.53 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $81.38 and its 200-day moving average price is $82.90. Fidelity National Information Services has a 52-week low of $60.39 and a 52-week high of $91.98. The stock has a market capitalization of $44.43 billion, a PE ratio of 32.88, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.63 and a beta of 1.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a quick ratio of 1.18 and a current ratio of 1.18.

Fidelity National Information Services Increases Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 25th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 11th will be given a dividend of $0.40 per share. This is a positive change from Fidelity National Information Services’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.36. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 11th. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.94%. Fidelity National Information Services’s dividend payout ratio is presently 57.37%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research firms have recently commented on FIS. Compass Point began coverage on shares of Fidelity National Information Services in a research note on Wednesday, November 20th. They set a “buy” rating and a $126.00 price objective for the company. Stephens boosted their price target on shares of Fidelity National Information Services from $90.00 to $98.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, October 18th. Mizuho increased their price objective on Fidelity National Information Services from $91.00 to $104.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 5th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods boosted their target price on Fidelity National Information Services from $97.00 to $102.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 5th. Finally, Raymond James cut Fidelity National Information Services from a “strong-buy” rating to an “outperform” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $115.00 to $101.00 in a report on Monday, January 6th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $92.00.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, EVP Lenore D. Williams sold 11,305 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $87.97, for a total transaction of $994,500.85. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 32,199 shares in the company, valued at $2,832,546.03. This trade represents a 25.99 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Jeffrey A. Goldstein acquired 701 shares of Fidelity National Information Services stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 15th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $79.97 per share, with a total value of $56,058.97. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 11,098 shares in the company, valued at $887,507.06. This represents a 6.74 % increase in their position. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Company insiders own 0.20% of the company’s stock.

Fidelity National Information Services Company Profile

Fidelity National Information Services, Inc engages in the provision of financial services technology solutions for financial institutions, businesses, and developers worldwide. It operates through Banking Solutions, Capital Market Solutions, and Corporate and Other segments. The company provides core processing and ancillary applications; mobile and online banking; fraud, risk management, and compliance; card and retail payment; electronic funds transfer and network; wealth and retirement; and item processing and output solutions.

Featured Articles

