Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. Sells 4,330 Shares of Ford Motor (NYSE:F)

Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. lowered its position in Ford Motor (NYSE:F – Free Report) by 46.4% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 5,010 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock after selling 4,330 shares during the period. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc.’s holdings in Ford Motor were worth $50,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Ford Motor by 4.5% during the third quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 122,609,058 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock valued at $1,294,752,000 after buying an additional 5,270,562 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in Ford Motor by 1.7% in the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 81,989,157 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock valued at $863,009,000 after acquiring an additional 1,336,676 shares during the last quarter. UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC lifted its stake in Ford Motor by 2.7% in the 3rd quarter. UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC now owns 24,347,303 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock worth $257,108,000 after purchasing an additional 636,330 shares in the last quarter. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Ford Motor by 112.8% during the 3rd quarter. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. now owns 11,976,950 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock valued at $126,477,000 after purchasing an additional 6,348,185 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Swiss National Bank grew its position in shares of Ford Motor by 0.7% during the third quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 11,639,886 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock valued at $122,917,000 after purchasing an additional 84,600 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 58.74% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on the company. Bank of America decreased their target price on Ford Motor from $19.00 to $15.50 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday. Jefferies Financial Group cut Ford Motor from a “hold” rating to an “underperform” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $12.00 to $9.00 in a report on Monday, December 16th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their target price on shares of Ford Motor from $14.00 to $13.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price target on shares of Ford Motor from $9.00 to $8.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein cut shares of Ford Motor from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $11.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Thursday, November 7th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $12.04.

Ford Motor Stock Down 0.1 %

Shares of NYSE F opened at $9.25 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $36.76 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.34, a PEG ratio of 1.80 and a beta of 1.63. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $10.06 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $10.54. Ford Motor has a 1 year low of $9.18 and a 1 year high of $14.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.31, a current ratio of 1.16 and a quick ratio of 0.98.

Ford Motor (NYSE:F – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 5th. The auto manufacturer reported $0.39 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.35 by $0.04. Ford Motor had a return on equity of 16.88% and a net margin of 3.18%. Research analysts anticipate that Ford Motor will post 1.7 earnings per share for the current year.

Ford Motor Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 3rd. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 18th will be issued a $0.15 dividend. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.49%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, February 18th. Ford Motor’s payout ratio is presently 41.10%.

Ford Motor Company Profile

(Free Report)

Ford Motor Company develops, delivers, and services a range of Ford trucks, commercial cars and vans, sport utility vehicles, and Lincoln luxury vehicles worldwide. It operates through Ford Blue, Ford Model e, and Ford Pro; Ford Next; and Ford Credit segments. The company sells Ford and Lincoln vehicles, service parts, and accessories through distributors and dealers, as well as through dealerships to commercial fleet customers, daily rental car companies, and governments.

