Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. Cuts Stake in Vertiv Holdings Co (NYSE:VRT)

Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. lessened its holdings in Vertiv Holdings Co (NYSE:VRT – Free Report) by 40.0% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 300 shares of the company’s stock after selling 200 shares during the period. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc.’s holdings in Vertiv were worth $34,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. acquired a new stake in Vertiv in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Krane Funds Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vertiv in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Global Trust Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vertiv in the 3rd quarter valued at $30,000. Mark Sheptoff Financial Planning LLC raised its holdings in shares of Vertiv by 200.0% in the 3rd quarter. Mark Sheptoff Financial Planning LLC now owns 300 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Brooklyn Investment Group purchased a new stake in shares of Vertiv during the 3rd quarter worth $30,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.92% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of analysts have weighed in on VRT shares. UBS Group began coverage on Vertiv in a research note on Wednesday, November 13th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $155.00 price target on the stock. Morgan Stanley assumed coverage on Vertiv in a research report on Monday, January 6th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $150.00 target price on the stock. Mizuho upped their price target on Vertiv from $125.00 to $145.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 19th. Barclays began coverage on shares of Vertiv in a report on Thursday, December 12th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $142.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group increased their target price on shares of Vertiv from $126.00 to $140.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 19th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Vertiv has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $139.36.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, insider Anand Sanghi sold 30,914 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $141.46, for a total value of $4,373,094.44. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 19,448 shares in the company, valued at $2,751,114.08. This trade represents a 61.38 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director Jakki L. Haussler sold 15,347 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $137.38, for a total value of $2,108,370.86. Following the transaction, the director now owns 3,425 shares in the company, valued at $470,526.50. The trade was a 81.75 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 171,527 shares of company stock valued at $23,105,682 over the last three months. 5.01% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Vertiv Stock Performance

Shares of VRT stock opened at $121.42 on Monday. Vertiv Holdings Co has a 52-week low of $55.00 and a 52-week high of $155.84. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $124.39 and its 200 day moving average price is $107.21. The company has a quick ratio of 1.02, a current ratio of 1.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.60. The stock has a market capitalization of $45.57 billion, a PE ratio of 80.95, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.94 and a beta of 1.64.

Vertiv Increases Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 19th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, December 3rd were paid a dividend of $0.0375 per share. This represents a $0.15 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.12%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, December 3rd. This is a boost from Vertiv’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.03. Vertiv’s dividend payout ratio is 6.67%.

Vertiv Profile

Vertiv Holdings Co, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and services critical digital infrastructure technologies and life cycle services for data centers, communication networks, and commercial and industrial environments in the Americas, the Asia Pacific, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa.

