Essex LLC Invests $207,000 in Howmet Aerospace Inc. (NYSE:HWM)

Essex LLC acquired a new stake in Howmet Aerospace Inc. (NYSE:HWM – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund acquired 1,892 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $207,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in HWM. R Squared Ltd purchased a new stake in Howmet Aerospace during the 4th quarter worth about $26,000. RiverPark Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Howmet Aerospace during the third quarter worth about $26,000. Hollencrest Capital Management purchased a new stake in shares of Howmet Aerospace during the third quarter worth approximately $30,000. Global Trust Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Howmet Aerospace in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Finally, Hanson & Doremus Investment Management purchased a new position in Howmet Aerospace in the fourth quarter worth approximately $34,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.46% of the company’s stock.

Howmet Aerospace Stock Down 1.0 %

HWM opened at $127.67 on Monday. Howmet Aerospace Inc. has a 52 week low of $58.34 and a 52 week high of $129.69. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $118.01 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $106.61. The company has a quick ratio of 0.98, a current ratio of 2.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76. The company has a market cap of $51.87 billion, a PE ratio of 48.73, a P/E/G ratio of 1.45 and a beta of 1.50.

Howmet Aerospace Increases Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, February 25th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 7th will be paid a dividend of $0.10 per share. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.31%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 7th. This is a boost from Howmet Aerospace’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.08. Howmet Aerospace’s dividend payout ratio is 12.21%.

HWM has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Barclays increased their price objective on shares of Howmet Aerospace from $100.00 to $130.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, November 11th. Sanford C. Bernstein upped their price objective on Howmet Aerospace from $113.00 to $127.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, October 21st. Bank of America boosted their target price on Howmet Aerospace from $100.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 13th. KeyCorp cut shares of Howmet Aerospace from an “overweight” rating to a “sector weight” rating in a report on Thursday, October 24th. Finally, Truist Financial upped their target price on shares of Howmet Aerospace from $128.00 to $130.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 14th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Howmet Aerospace has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $115.71.

Howmet Aerospace Inc provides advanced engineered solutions for the aerospace and transportation industries in the United States, Japan, France, Germany, the United Kingdom, Mexico, Italy, Canada, Poland, China, and internationally. It operates through four segments: Engine Products, Fastening Systems, Engineered Structures, and Forged Wheels.

