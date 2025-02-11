Essex LLC Has $2.28 Million Stock Holdings in Schwab US Broad Market ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHB)

Essex LLC increased its stake in Schwab US Broad Market ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHB – Free Report) by 199.9% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 100,336 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 66,876 shares during the period. Essex LLC’s holdings in Schwab US Broad Market ETF were worth $2,278,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new position in shares of Schwab US Broad Market ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $241,000. Sanctuary Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Schwab US Broad Market ETF during the second quarter valued at approximately $620,000. Wynn Capital LLC lifted its stake in Schwab US Broad Market ETF by 2.6% during the third quarter. Wynn Capital LLC now owns 284,674 shares of the company’s stock worth $18,936,000 after purchasing an additional 7,340 shares during the last quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Schwab US Broad Market ETF by 5.6% in the 3rd quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 5,489 shares of the company’s stock valued at $365,000 after purchasing an additional 292 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Carnegie Investment Counsel increased its stake in shares of Schwab US Broad Market ETF by 1.5% in the 3rd quarter. Carnegie Investment Counsel now owns 13,392 shares of the company’s stock valued at $891,000 after purchasing an additional 195 shares during the last quarter.

Get Schwab US Broad Market ETF alerts:

Schwab US Broad Market ETF Stock Down 1.0 %

Shares of SCHB stock opened at $23.32 on Friday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $23.20 and a 200 day simple moving average of $22.39. The company has a market cap of $10.72 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.24 and a beta of 1.02. Schwab US Broad Market ETF has a twelve month low of $19.04 and a twelve month high of $23.73.

About Schwab US Broad Market ETF

Schwab U.S. Broad Market ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the total return of the Dow Jones U.S. Small-Cap Total Stock Market Index (the Index). The Index is a float-adjusted market capitalization weighted index that reflects the shares of securities actually available to investors in the marketplace. The Fund’s index includes the 2,500 publicly traded United States companies for, which pricing information is available.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Schwab US Broad Market ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Schwab US Broad Market ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.