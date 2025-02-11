Essex Financial Services Inc. Raises Stock Position in Vanguard Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VUG)

Essex Financial Services Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VUG – Free Report) by 7.6% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 17,207 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,209 shares during the quarter. Essex Financial Services Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Growth ETF were worth $7,063,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Strategic Financial Concepts LLC raised its holdings in Vanguard Growth ETF by 34,615.3% during the 4th quarter. Strategic Financial Concepts LLC now owns 5,487,441 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,252,265,000 after buying an additional 5,471,634 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC increased its position in Vanguard Growth ETF by 0.9% during the third quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 4,986,268 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,914,378,000 after acquiring an additional 46,171 shares during the last quarter. EP Wealth Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF by 6.5% in the third quarter. EP Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 3,176,728 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,219,641,000 after acquiring an additional 194,506 shares during the period. Mill Creek Capital Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF by 0.8% in the 3rd quarter. Mill Creek Capital Advisors LLC now owns 2,685,044 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,030,869,000 after acquiring an additional 21,547 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Commonwealth Equity Services LLC boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF by 0.8% during the 3rd quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 1,847,310 shares of the company’s stock worth $709,238,000 after purchasing an additional 14,020 shares during the period.

Vanguard Growth ETF Trading Up 0.9 %

Shares of NYSEARCA:VUG opened at $422.73 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $145.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 39.58 and a beta of 1.26. Vanguard Growth ETF has a 12 month low of $321.29 and a 12 month high of $428.69. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $418.03 and its 200 day moving average is $394.23.

Vanguard Growth ETF Company Profile

Vanguard Growth Index Fund, formerly Vanguard Growth ETF, is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Growth Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Prime Market Growth Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of growth stocks of large United States companies.

