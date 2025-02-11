Essex Financial Services Inc. Boosts Stock Holdings in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (BATS:IEFA)

Essex Financial Services Inc. boosted its stake in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (BATS:IEFA – Free Report) by 48.4% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 40,909 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 13,338 shares during the quarter. Essex Financial Services Inc.’s holdings in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF were worth $2,875,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Constellation Investments Inc. bought a new position in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $129,702,000. CX Institutional raised its holdings in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 670.8% during the 4th quarter. CX Institutional now owns 1,921,231 shares of the company’s stock worth $135,024,000 after acquiring an additional 1,671,978 shares in the last quarter. Nationwide Fund Advisors bought a new position in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $124,196,000. LPL Financial LLC grew its holdings in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 4.3% in the third quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 36,275,934 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,831,337,000 after purchasing an additional 1,506,562 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Janney Montgomery Scott LLC bought a new stake in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF in the fourth quarter worth $86,479,000.

iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF Stock Up 6.7 %

iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF stock opened at $74.45 on Tuesday. iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF has a 52-week low of $56.55 and a 52-week high of $70.84. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $72.20 and its 200 day moving average is $73.88. The company has a market cap of $116.89 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.38 and a beta of 0.82.

iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF Company Profile

The iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (IEFA) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI EAFE IMI index, a market-cap-weighted index of developed-market stocks in Europe, Australasia and the Far East, and excludes North America IEFA was launched on Oct 18, 2012 and is managed by BlackRock.

