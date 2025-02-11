Equities Research Analysts’ Updated EPS Estimates for February 11th (ACGL, ALAB, ALNY, AMKR, ARWR, ASND, AXSM, BKR, CCP, CEVA)

Posted by on Feb 11th, 2025

Equities Research Analysts’ updated eps estimates for Tuesday, February 11th:

Arch Capital Group (NASDAQ:ACGL) had its market outperform rating reiterated by analysts at JMP Securities. They currently have a $125.00 target price on the stock.

Astera Labs (NASDAQ:ALAB) had its buy rating reaffirmed by analysts at Needham & Company LLC. The firm currently has a $140.00 target price on the stock.

Alnylam Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ALNY) had its outperform rating reaffirmed by analysts at Royal Bank of Canada. The firm currently has a $300.00 target price on the stock.

Amkor Technology (NASDAQ:AMKR) had its buy rating reissued by analysts at Needham & Company LLC. The firm currently has a $34.00 price target on the stock.

Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ARWR) had its outperform rating reiterated by analysts at Royal Bank of Canada. They currently have a $42.00 target price on the stock.

Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ARWR) had its buy rating reaffirmed by analysts at Chardan Capital. Chardan Capital currently has a $60.00 target price on the stock.

Ascendis Pharma A/S (NASDAQ:ASND) had its overweight rating reaffirmed by analysts at Cantor Fitzgerald. The firm currently has a $170.00 price target on the stock.

Axsome Therapeutics (NASDAQ:AXSM) had its buy rating reaffirmed by analysts at HC Wainwright. They currently have a $190.00 target price on the stock.

Baker Hughes (NASDAQ:BKR) had its buy rating reissued by analysts at Benchmark Co.. Benchmark Co. currently has a $57.00 target price on the stock.

Celtic (LON:CCP) had its buy rating reissued by analysts at Canaccord Genuity Group Inc.. They currently have a GBX 208 ($2.57) target price on the stock.

CEVA (NASDAQ:CEVA) had its buy rating reaffirmed by analysts at Rosenblatt Securities. Rosenblatt Securities currently has a $35.00 target price on the stock.

Danaos (NYSE:DAC) had its buy rating reiterated by analysts at Jefferies Financial Group Inc.. The firm currently has a $105.00 target price on the stock.

Dunelm Group (LON:DNLM) had its not rated rating reiterated by analysts at Shore Capital.

Dunelm Group (LON:DNLM) had its buy rating reissued by analysts at Canaccord Genuity Group Inc.. The firm currently has a GBX 1,270 ($15.69) target price on the stock.

Drax Group (LON:DRX) had its sell rating reaffirmed by analysts at Citigroup Inc.. The firm currently has a GBX 529 ($6.54) target price on the stock.

Encompass Health (NYSE:EHC) had its outperform rating reissued by analysts at Royal Bank of Canada. Royal Bank of Canada currently has a $110.00 price target on the stock.

Enanta Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ENTA) had its buy rating reiterated by analysts at HC Wainwright. The firm currently has a $18.00 target price on the stock.

Enanta Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ENTA) had its market outperform rating reiterated by analysts at JMP Securities. JMP Securities currently has a $21.00 price target on the stock.

Esperion Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ESPR) had its market outperform rating reiterated by analysts at JMP Securities. JMP Securities currently has a $4.00 price target on the stock, down from their previous price target of $7.00.

Esperion Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ESPR) had its buy rating reaffirmed by analysts at HC Wainwright. The firm currently has a $16.00 price target on the stock.

Femasys (NASDAQ:FEMY) had its buy rating reaffirmed by analysts at HC Wainwright. The firm currently has a $12.00 price target on the stock.

Greenwich LifeSciences (NASDAQ:GLSI) had its buy rating reiterated by analysts at HC Wainwright. HC Wainwright currently has a $38.00 target price on the stock.

Hoth Therapeutics (NASDAQ:HOTH) had its buy rating reiterated by analysts at D. Boral Capital. They currently have a $5.00 target price on the stock.

Incyte (NASDAQ:INCY) had its market perform rating reissued by analysts at JMP Securities.

Inspire Medical Systems (NYSE:INSP) had its outperform rating reissued by analysts at Royal Bank of Canada. Royal Bank of Canada currently has a $260.00 target price on the stock.

Independence Realty Trust (NYSE:IRT) had its market outperform rating reissued by analysts at JMP Securities. They currently have a $22.00 target price on the stock.

Kodal Minerals (LON:KOD) had its speculative buy rating reissued by analysts at Canaccord Genuity Group Inc.. They currently have a GBX 1 ($0.01) target price on the stock.

Lineage Cell Therapeutics (NYSEAMERICAN:LCTX) had its buy rating reissued by analysts at HC Wainwright. HC Wainwright currently has a $9.00 target price on the stock.

Lattice Semiconductor (NASDAQ:LSCC) had its buy rating reiterated by analysts at Needham & Company LLC. The firm currently has a $70.00 price target on the stock.

LegalZoom.com (NASDAQ:LZ) had its market perform rating reiterated by analysts at JMP Securities.

Mid-America Apartment Communities (NYSE:MAA) had its market outperform rating reissued by analysts at JMP Securities. They currently have a $160.00 price target on the stock.

Mitek Systems (NASDAQ:MITK) had its buy rating reiterated by analysts at HC Wainwright. They currently have a $13.00 target price on the stock.

ORIC Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ORIC) had its buy rating reaffirmed by analysts at HC Wainwright. The firm currently has a $21.00 price target on the stock.

Vaxcyte (NASDAQ:PCVX) had its buy rating reissued by analysts at Needham & Company LLC. The firm currently has a $14.00 target price on the stock.

Palvella Therapeutics (NASDAQ:PVLA) had its buy rating reaffirmed by analysts at HC Wainwright. HC Wainwright currently has a $38.00 target price on the stock.

Roivant Sciences (NASDAQ:ROIV) had its buy rating reiterated by analysts at HC Wainwright. They currently have a $18.00 price target on the stock.

Septerna (NASDAQ:SEPN) had its overweight rating reaffirmed by analysts at Cantor Fitzgerald. Cantor Fitzgerald currently has a $50.00 price target on the stock.

Spirit AeroSystems (NYSE:SPR) had its sector perform rating reiterated by analysts at Royal Bank of Canada. Royal Bank of Canada currently has a $37.25 target price on the stock.

SPS Commerce (NASDAQ:SPSC) had its market perform rating reaffirmed by analysts at Northland Securities. They currently have a $181.00 target price on the stock, down from their previous target price of $209.00.

Tower Semiconductor (NASDAQ:TSEM) had its buy rating reissued by analysts at Benchmark Co.. The firm currently has a $60.00 target price on the stock.

Tower Semiconductor (NASDAQ:TSEM) had its outperform rating reiterated by analysts at Wedbush. They currently have a $60.00 target price on the stock.

Grupo Televisa, S.A.B. (NYSE:TV) had its buy rating reissued by analysts at Benchmark Co.. The firm currently has a $8.00 price target on the stock.

Ur-Energy (NYSEAMERICAN:URG) (TSE:URE) had its buy rating reaffirmed by analysts at HC Wainwright. HC Wainwright currently has a $2.70 price target on the stock.

Vertex Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:VRTX) had its buy rating reaffirmed by analysts at HC Wainwright. HC Wainwright currently has a $550.00 price target on the stock.

Vertex Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:VRTX) had its hold rating reaffirmed by analysts at Needham & Company LLC.

Vertex Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:VRTX) had its overweight rating reiterated by analysts at Cantor Fitzgerald. The firm currently has a $480.00 price target on the stock.

Warehouse REIT (LON:WHR) had its buy rating reiterated by analysts at Shore Capital.

Wynnstay Group (LON:WYN) had its house stock rating reaffirmed by analysts at Shore Capital.

DENTSPLY SIRONA (NASDAQ:XRAY) had its buy rating reiterated by analysts at Needham & Company LLC. The firm currently has a $25.00 target price on the stock.

