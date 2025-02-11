Equities Research Analysts’ Updated EPS Estimates for February 11th (ACGL, ALAB, ALNY, AMKR, ARWR, ASND, AXSM, BKR, CCP, CEVA)

Equities Research Analysts’ updated eps estimates for Tuesday, February 11th:

Arch Capital Group (NASDAQ:ACGL) had its market outperform rating reiterated by analysts at JMP Securities. They currently have a $125.00 target price on the stock.

Get Arch Capital Group Ltd alerts:

Astera Labs (NASDAQ:ALAB) had its buy rating reaffirmed by analysts at Needham & Company LLC. The firm currently has a $140.00 target price on the stock.

Alnylam Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ALNY)

had its outperform rating reaffirmed by analysts at Royal Bank of Canada. The firm currently has a $300.00 target price on the stock.

Amkor Technology (NASDAQ:AMKR) had its buy rating reissued by analysts at Needham & Company LLC. The firm currently has a $34.00 price target on the stock.

Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ARWR) had its outperform rating reiterated by analysts at Royal Bank of Canada. They currently have a $42.00 target price on the stock.

Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ARWR) had its buy rating reaffirmed by analysts at Chardan Capital. Chardan Capital currently has a $60.00 target price on the stock.

Ascendis Pharma A/S (NASDAQ:ASND) had its overweight rating reaffirmed by analysts at Cantor Fitzgerald. The firm currently has a $170.00 price target on the stock.

Axsome Therapeutics (NASDAQ:AXSM) had its buy rating reaffirmed by analysts at HC Wainwright. They currently have a $190.00 target price on the stock.

Baker Hughes (NASDAQ:BKR) had its buy rating reissued by analysts at Benchmark Co.. Benchmark Co. currently has a $57.00 target price on the stock.

Celtic (LON:CCP) had its buy rating reissued by analysts at Canaccord Genuity Group Inc.. They currently have a GBX 208 ($2.57) target price on the stock.

CEVA (NASDAQ:CEVA) had its buy rating reaffirmed by analysts at Rosenblatt Securities. Rosenblatt Securities currently has a $35.00 target price on the stock.

Danaos (NYSE:DAC) had its buy rating reiterated by analysts at Jefferies Financial Group Inc.. The firm currently has a $105.00 target price on the stock.

Dunelm Group (LON:DNLM) had its not rated rating reiterated by analysts at Shore Capital.

Dunelm Group (LON:DNLM) had its buy rating reissued by analysts at Canaccord Genuity Group Inc.. The firm currently has a GBX 1,270 ($15.69) target price on the stock.

Drax Group (LON:DRX) had its sell rating reaffirmed by analysts at Citigroup Inc.. The firm currently has a GBX 529 ($6.54) target price on the stock.

Encompass Health (NYSE:EHC) had its outperform rating reissued by analysts at Royal Bank of Canada. Royal Bank of Canada currently has a $110.00 price target on the stock.

Enanta Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ENTA) had its buy rating reiterated by analysts at HC Wainwright. The firm currently has a $18.00 target price on the stock.

Enanta Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ENTA) had its market outperform rating reiterated by analysts at JMP Securities. JMP Securities currently has a $21.00 price target on the stock.

Esperion Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ESPR) had its market outperform rating reiterated by analysts at JMP Securities. JMP Securities currently has a $4.00 price target on the stock, down from their previous price target of $7.00.

Esperion Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ESPR) had its buy rating reaffirmed by analysts at HC Wainwright. The firm currently has a $16.00 price target on the stock.

Femasys (NASDAQ:FEMY) had its buy rating reaffirmed by analysts at HC Wainwright. The firm currently has a $12.00 price target on the stock.

Greenwich LifeSciences (NASDAQ:GLSI) had its buy rating reiterated by analysts at HC Wainwright. HC Wainwright currently has a $38.00 target price on the stock.

Hoth Therapeutics (NASDAQ:HOTH) had its buy rating reiterated by analysts at D. Boral Capital. They currently have a $5.00 target price on the stock.

Incyte (NASDAQ:INCY) had its market perform rating reissued by analysts at JMP Securities.

Inspire Medical Systems (NYSE:INSP) had its outperform rating reissued by analysts at Royal Bank of Canada. Royal Bank of Canada currently has a $260.00 target price on the stock.

Independence Realty Trust (NYSE:IRT) had its market outperform rating reissued by analysts at JMP Securities. They currently have a $22.00 target price on the stock.

Kodal Minerals (LON:KOD) had its speculative buy rating reissued by analysts at Canaccord Genuity Group Inc.. They currently have a GBX 1 ($0.01) target price on the stock.

Lineage Cell Therapeutics (NYSEAMERICAN:LCTX) had its buy rating reissued by analysts at HC Wainwright. HC Wainwright currently has a $9.00 target price on the stock.

Lattice Semiconductor (NASDAQ:LSCC) had its buy rating reiterated by analysts at Needham & Company LLC. The firm currently has a $70.00 price target on the stock.

LegalZoom.com (NASDAQ:LZ) had its market perform rating reiterated by analysts at JMP Securities.

Mid-America Apartment Communities (NYSE:MAA) had its market outperform rating reissued by analysts at JMP Securities. They currently have a $160.00 price target on the stock.

Mitek Systems (NASDAQ:MITK) had its buy rating reiterated by analysts at HC Wainwright. They currently have a $13.00 target price on the stock.

ORIC Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ORIC) had its buy rating reaffirmed by analysts at HC Wainwright. The firm currently has a $21.00 price target on the stock.

Vaxcyte (NASDAQ:PCVX) had its buy rating reissued by analysts at Needham & Company LLC. The firm currently has a $14.00 target price on the stock.

Palvella Therapeutics (NASDAQ:PVLA) had its buy rating reaffirmed by analysts at HC Wainwright. HC Wainwright currently has a $38.00 target price on the stock.

Roivant Sciences (NASDAQ:ROIV) had its buy rating reiterated by analysts at HC Wainwright. They currently have a $18.00 price target on the stock.

Septerna (NASDAQ:SEPN) had its overweight rating reaffirmed by analysts at Cantor Fitzgerald. Cantor Fitzgerald currently has a $50.00 price target on the stock.

Spirit AeroSystems (NYSE:SPR) had its sector perform rating reiterated by analysts at Royal Bank of Canada. Royal Bank of Canada currently has a $37.25 target price on the stock.

SPS Commerce (NASDAQ:SPSC) had its market perform rating reaffirmed by analysts at Northland Securities. They currently have a $181.00 target price on the stock, down from their previous target price of $209.00.

Tower Semiconductor (NASDAQ:TSEM) had its buy rating reissued by analysts at Benchmark Co.. The firm currently has a $60.00 target price on the stock.

Tower Semiconductor (NASDAQ:TSEM) had its outperform rating reiterated by analysts at Wedbush. They currently have a $60.00 target price on the stock.

Grupo Televisa, S.A.B. (NYSE:TV) had its buy rating reissued by analysts at Benchmark Co.. The firm currently has a $8.00 price target on the stock.

Ur-Energy (NYSEAMERICAN:URG) (TSE:URE) had its buy rating reaffirmed by analysts at HC Wainwright. HC Wainwright currently has a $2.70 price target on the stock.

Vertex Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:VRTX) had its buy rating reaffirmed by analysts at HC Wainwright. HC Wainwright currently has a $550.00 price target on the stock.

Vertex Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:VRTX) had its hold rating reaffirmed by analysts at Needham & Company LLC.

Vertex Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:VRTX) had its overweight rating reiterated by analysts at Cantor Fitzgerald. The firm currently has a $480.00 price target on the stock.

Warehouse REIT (LON:WHR) had its buy rating reiterated by analysts at Shore Capital.

Wynnstay Group (LON:WYN) had its house stock rating reaffirmed by analysts at Shore Capital.

DENTSPLY SIRONA (NASDAQ:XRAY) had its buy rating reiterated by analysts at Needham & Company LLC. The firm currently has a $25.00 target price on the stock.

Receive News & Ratings for Arch Capital Group Ltd Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Arch Capital Group Ltd and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.