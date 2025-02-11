EQT Co. (NYSE:EQT) Shares Purchased by Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd

Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd boosted its holdings in shares of EQT Co. (NYSE:EQT – Free Report) by 3.0% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 61,032 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,763 shares during the period. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd’s holdings in EQT were worth $2,814,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in EQT. Wellington Management Group LLP lifted its holdings in shares of EQT by 38.7% in the 3rd quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 74,153,050 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $2,716,968,000 after buying an additional 20,700,921 shares during the period. State Street Corp raised its position in EQT by 24.5% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 37,095,597 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $1,359,183,000 after acquiring an additional 7,290,822 shares in the last quarter. Modera Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in EQT in the third quarter valued at approximately $562,494,000. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in EQT by 34.4% in the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 13,997,574 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $511,159,000 after purchasing an additional 3,582,418 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of EQT by 28.4% during the 3rd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 5,013,058 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $183,678,000 after purchasing an additional 1,108,134 shares during the period. 90.81% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

EQT has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. StockNews.com raised shares of EQT to a “sell” rating in a report on Saturday. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “sector perform” rating and set a $49.00 target price on shares of EQT in a research note on Monday, January 6th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on EQT from $45.00 to $56.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, November 25th. Truist Financial raised their price objective on EQT from $41.00 to $56.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, January 13th. Finally, Piper Sandler increased their target price on EQT from $34.00 to $35.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 29th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $49.94.

EQT Stock Down 0.6 %

Shares of NYSE EQT opened at $51.11 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 0.51, a quick ratio of 0.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65. The company has a 50-day moving average of $47.96 and a 200 day moving average of $40.42. EQT Co. has a 12-month low of $30.02 and a 12-month high of $54.85. The stock has a market cap of $30.50 billion, a PE ratio of 60.84, a P/E/G ratio of 0.62 and a beta of 1.08.

EQT Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 3rd. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 18th will be given a dividend of $0.1575 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, February 18th. This represents a $0.63 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.23%. EQT’s payout ratio is 75.00%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other EQT news, Director Thomas F. Karam sold 30,154 shares of EQT stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $44.83, for a total transaction of $1,351,803.82. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 201,608 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,038,086.64. The trade was a 13.01 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. 0.63% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

EQT Profile

EQT Corporation operates as a natural gas production company in the United States. The company sells natural gas and natural gas liquids to marketers, utilities, and industrial customers through pipelines located in the Appalachian Basin. It also offers marketing services and contractual pipeline capacity management services.

