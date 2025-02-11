Entropy Technologies LP Makes New Investment in Fiserv, Inc. (NYSE:FI)

Entropy Technologies LP acquired a new stake in Fiserv, Inc. (NYSE:FI – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund acquired 8,225 shares of the business services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $1,690,000.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Valley National Advisers Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Fiserv in the fourth quarter valued at about $29,000. Cedar Mountain Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Fiserv by 42.5% in the 3rd quarter. Cedar Mountain Advisors LLC now owns 191 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 57 shares during the period. Kennebec Savings Bank acquired a new position in shares of Fiserv during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $40,000. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC bought a new position in shares of Fiserv during the third quarter worth approximately $44,000. Finally, Wolff Wiese Magana LLC raised its holdings in Fiserv by 904.0% in the 3rd quarter. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC now owns 251 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $45,000 after acquiring an additional 226 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.98% of the company’s stock.

NYSE FI opened at $230.18 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $130.95 billion, a PE ratio of 42.71, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.52 and a beta of 0.94. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $209.01 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $193.52. The company has a current ratio of 1.06, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86. Fiserv, Inc. has a 12 month low of $142.14 and a 12 month high of $233.26.

Fiserv ( NYSE:FI Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 5th. The business services provider reported $2.51 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.48 by $0.03. Fiserv had a net margin of 15.31% and a return on equity of 17.93%. On average, analysts expect that Fiserv, Inc. will post 10.22 EPS for the current year.

A number of research analysts recently commented on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on Fiserv from $199.00 to $227.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 23rd. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on shares of Fiserv from $240.00 to $270.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday. Stephens lifted their price objective on shares of Fiserv from $255.00 to $270.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday. Citigroup upped their target price on Fiserv from $230.00 to $233.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 14th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets lifted their price target on Fiserv from $233.00 to $260.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-two have given a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $235.91.

In related news, CAO Kenneth Best sold 20,821 shares of Fiserv stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $214.61, for a total value of $4,468,394.81. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 38,771 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,320,644.31. This trade represents a 34.94 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.75% of the company’s stock.

Fiserv, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides payments and financial services technology services in the United States, Europe, the Middle East and Africa, Latin America, the Asia-Pacific, and internationally. It operates through Merchant Acceptance, Financial Technology, and Payments and Network segments.

