Entertainment Stocks Worth Watching – February 10th

Alibaba Group, BigBear.ai, Roblox, Comcast, and Walt Disney are the five Entertainment stocks to watch today, according to MarketBeat’s stock screener tool. Entertainment stocks are investments in companies that derive a significant portion of their revenue from providing entertainment services or content. These stocks can include companies involved in film, television, music, streaming services, theme parks, and other areas of the entertainment industry. Investors may be attracted to entertainment stocks for their potential growth and earnings from popular content and consumer demand. These companies had the highest dollar trading volume of any Entertainment stocks within the last several days.

Get alerts:

Alibaba Group (BABA)

Alibaba Group Holding Limited, through its subsidiaries, provides technology infrastructure and marketing reach to help merchants, brands, retailers, and other businesses to engage with their users and customers in the People's Republic of China and internationally. The company operates through seven segments: China Commerce, International Commerce, Local Consumer Services, Cainiao, Cloud, Digital Media and Entertainment, and Innovation Initiatives and Others.

BABA traded up $5.76 during trading on Monday, hitting $109.27. 25,422,288 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 21,382,881. Alibaba Group has a twelve month low of $68.36 and a twelve month high of $117.82. The company has a market cap of $259.93 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.18, a PEG ratio of 0.42 and a beta of 0.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a current ratio of 1.37 and a quick ratio of 1.37. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $88.04 and a 200 day moving average price of $89.79.

Read Our Latest Research Report on BABA

BigBear.ai (BBAI)

BigBear.ai Holdings, Inc. provides artificial intelligence-powered decision intelligence solutions. It offers national security, supply chain management, and digital identity and biometrics solutions. The company also provides data ingestion, data enrichment, data processing, artificial intelligence, machine learning, predictive analytics, and predictive visualization solutions and services.

Shares of NYSE BBAI traded up $0.10 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $8.69. 138,359,007 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 60,963,043. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $3.87 and its 200-day moving average price is $2.41. The stock has a market cap of $2.18 billion, a P/E ratio of -9.65 and a beta of 3.17. BigBear.ai has a one year low of $1.16 and a one year high of $9.70. The company has a quick ratio of 2.06, a current ratio of 2.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.08.

Read Our Latest Research Report on BBAI

Roblox (RBLX)

Roblox Corporation develops and operates an online entertainment platform in the United States and internationally. It offers Roblox Studio, a free toolset that allows developers and creators to build, publish, and operate 3D experiences, and other content; Roblox Client, an application that allows users to explore 3D experience; and Roblox Cloud, which provides services and infrastructure that power the platform.

Shares of NYSE RBLX traded down $0.86 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $65.43. 7,350,491 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 9,560,720. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $62.47 and its 200-day moving average price is $50.76. The stock has a market cap of $39.75 billion, a P/E ratio of -45.10 and a beta of 1.46. Roblox has a one year low of $29.55 and a one year high of $75.74. The company has a quick ratio of 0.98, a current ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.64.

Read Our Latest Research Report on RBLX

Comcast (CMCSA)

Comcast Corporation operates as a media and technology company worldwide. It operates through Residential Connectivity & Platforms, Business Services Connectivity, Media, Studios, and Theme Parks segments. The Residential Connectivity & Platforms segment provides residential broadband and wireless connectivity services, residential and business video services, sky-branded entertainment television networks, and advertising.

Shares of NASDAQ CMCSA traded up $0.18 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $34.55. 12,261,668 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 27,154,445. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $37.71 and its 200-day moving average price is $39.88. The stock has a market cap of $130.62 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.32, a PEG ratio of 1.69 and a beta of 1.00. Comcast has a one year low of $32.50 and a one year high of $45.31. The company has a quick ratio of 0.72, a current ratio of 0.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.09.

Read Our Latest Research Report on CMCSA

Walt Disney (DIS)

The Walt Disney Company operates as an entertainment company worldwide. It operates through three segments: Entertainment, Sports, and Experiences. The company produces and distributes film and television video streaming content under the ABC Television Network, Disney, Freeform, FX, Fox, National Geographic, and Star brand television channels, as well as ABC television stations and A+E television networks; and produces original content under the ABC Signature, Disney Branded Television, FX Productions, Lucasfilm, Marvel, National Geographic Studios, Pixar, Searchlight Pictures, Twentieth Century Studios, 20th Television, and Walt Disney Pictures banners.

Shares of NYSE DIS traded down $1.83 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $109.03. 3,641,277 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 8,359,628. The company has a quick ratio of 0.67, a current ratio of 0.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36. Walt Disney has a one year low of $83.91 and a one year high of $123.74. The stock has a market cap of $197.10 billion, a P/E ratio of 35.49, a PEG ratio of 1.95 and a beta of 1.42. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $111.87 and its 200-day moving average price is $101.26.

Read Our Latest Research Report on DIS

See Also