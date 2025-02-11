Empowered Funds LLC Boosts Stake in Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM)

Empowered Funds LLC boosted its stake in shares of Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM – Free Report) by 4.9% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 123,139 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 5,696 shares during the period. Empowered Funds LLC’s holdings in Philip Morris International were worth $14,820,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Intergy Private Wealth LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Philip Morris International by 4.3% during the 4th quarter. Intergy Private Wealth LLC now owns 1,959 shares of the company’s stock worth $236,000 after purchasing an additional 80 shares during the last quarter. 49 Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Philip Morris International by 3.6% during the 3rd quarter. 49 Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,432 shares of the company’s stock worth $295,000 after purchasing an additional 84 shares during the last quarter. Woodmont Investment Counsel LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Philip Morris International by 1.6% during the 3rd quarter. Woodmont Investment Counsel LLC now owns 5,452 shares of the company’s stock worth $662,000 after purchasing an additional 86 shares during the last quarter. Sargent Investment Group LLC raised its position in shares of Philip Morris International by 2.2% during the 4th quarter. Sargent Investment Group LLC now owns 3,972 shares of the company’s stock valued at $467,000 after buying an additional 86 shares during the period. Finally, YHB Investment Advisors Inc. raised its position in shares of Philip Morris International by 4.2% during the 3rd quarter. YHB Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 2,158 shares of the company’s stock valued at $262,000 after buying an additional 87 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 78.63% of the company’s stock.

Philip Morris International Trading Down 0.6 %

Philip Morris International stock opened at $144.40 on Friday. Philip Morris International Inc. has a twelve month low of $87.82 and a twelve month high of $146.78. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $125.66 and its 200-day simple moving average is $123.87. The firm has a market capitalization of $224.51 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.02, a P/E/G ratio of 2.55 and a beta of 0.55.

Philip Morris International Dividend Announcement

Philip Morris International ( NYSE:PM Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 6th. The company reported $1.55 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.49 by $0.06. Philip Morris International had a net margin of 9.24% and a negative return on equity of 120.08%. Sell-side analysts predict that Philip Morris International Inc. will post 7.11 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, January 13th. Investors of record on Thursday, December 26th were paid a dividend of $1.35 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 26th. This represents a $5.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.74%. Philip Morris International’s payout ratio is currently 119.73%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several analysts have recently commented on PM shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on shares of Philip Morris International from $125.00 to $145.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 23rd. Barclays reduced their price target on shares of Philip Morris International from $155.00 to $145.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, January 8th. Morgan Stanley started coverage on shares of Philip Morris International in a research report on Thursday, January 16th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $140.00 price target on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price target on shares of Philip Morris International from $145.00 to $160.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday. Finally, UBS Group lifted their price target on shares of Philip Morris International from $105.00 to $120.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Philip Morris International presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $134.35.

About Philip Morris International

Philip Morris International Inc operates as a tobacco company working to delivers a smoke-free future and evolving portfolio for the long-term to include products outside of the tobacco and nicotine sector. The company's product portfolio primarily consists of cigarettes and smoke-free products, including heat-not-burn, vapor, and oral nicotine products primarily under the IQOS and ZYN brands; and consumer accessories, such as lighters and matches.

