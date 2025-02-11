Empirical Finance LLC Has $3.18 Million Holdings in NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE)

Empirical Finance LLC trimmed its holdings in NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE – Free Report) by 1.5% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 42,051 shares of the footwear maker’s stock after selling 623 shares during the period. Empirical Finance LLC’s holdings in NIKE were worth $3,182,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. State Street Corp boosted its position in NIKE by 3.3% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 57,916,789 shares of the footwear maker’s stock worth $5,140,796,000 after purchasing an additional 1,862,021 shares during the period. Wellington Management Group LLP grew its stake in NIKE by 5.1% in the 3rd quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 27,442,145 shares of the footwear maker’s stock valued at $2,425,886,000 after buying an additional 1,343,093 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in NIKE by 1.0% in the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 25,029,380 shares of the footwear maker’s stock valued at $2,204,451,000 after acquiring an additional 251,411 shares during the period. Fisher Asset Management LLC lifted its position in NIKE by 6.0% during the third quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 10,303,182 shares of the footwear maker’s stock worth $910,801,000 after acquiring an additional 583,207 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of NIKE by 1.4% during the third quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 8,602,534 shares of the footwear maker’s stock worth $760,716,000 after acquiring an additional 117,187 shares during the period. 64.25% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insider Activity

In other NIKE news, Director John W. Rogers, Jr. bought 2,500 shares of NIKE stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 27th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $76.65 per share, with a total value of $191,625.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 34,403 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,636,989.95. The trade was a 7.84 % increase in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 1.10% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research analysts have commented on the company. Piper Sandler raised NIKE from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $72.00 to $90.00 in a report on Friday, January 10th. Barclays reduced their target price on shares of NIKE from $79.00 to $70.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, December 20th. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price objective on shares of NIKE from $95.00 to $92.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, December 16th. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on shares of NIKE from $80.00 to $74.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, December 20th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price target on shares of NIKE from $92.00 to $82.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, December 16th. Fifteen research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fifteen have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $88.62.

NIKE Stock Performance

NIKE stock opened at $68.69 on Friday. The business has a 50 day moving average of $75.12 and a 200-day moving average of $78.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57, a current ratio of 2.22 and a quick ratio of 1.51. NIKE, Inc. has a 1 year low of $68.62 and a 1 year high of $107.43. The company has a market capitalization of $101.60 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.20, a P/E/G ratio of 2.34 and a beta of 1.01.

NIKE (NYSE:NKE – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, December 19th. The footwear maker reported $0.78 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.63 by $0.15. The company had revenue of $12.35 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $12.11 billion. NIKE had a net margin of 9.98% and a return on equity of 36.99%. NIKE’s revenue for the quarter was down 7.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.03 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts predict that NIKE, Inc. will post 2.05 earnings per share for the current year.

NIKE Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, January 2nd. Investors of record on Monday, December 2nd were given a dividend of $0.40 per share. This is a positive change from NIKE’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.37. The ex-dividend date was Monday, December 2nd. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.33%. NIKE’s dividend payout ratio is presently 49.38%.

NIKE Profile

NIKE, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, markets, and sells athletic footwear, apparel, equipment, accessories, and services worldwide. The company provides athletic and casual footwear, apparel, and accessories under the Jumpman trademark; and casual sneakers, apparel, and accessories under the Converse, Chuck Taylor, All Star, One Star, Star Chevron, and Jack Purcell trademarks.

Further Reading

