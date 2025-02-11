Elevate Capital Advisors LLC Purchases New Stake in McDonald’s Co. (NYSE:MCD)

Elevate Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of McDonald’s Co. (NYSE:MCD – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor acquired 3,681 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock, valued at approximately $1,067,000.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in MCD. International Assets Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in McDonald’s by 31,151.1% during the 3rd quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 2,319,142 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock valued at $706,202,000 after purchasing an additional 2,311,721 shares during the last quarter. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec lifted its holdings in shares of McDonald’s by 542.9% in the third quarter. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec now owns 801,858 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock valued at $244,174,000 after purchasing an additional 677,139 shares in the last quarter. B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. Holding AG bought a new position in shares of McDonald’s in the third quarter valued at approximately $121,254,000. Zurich Insurance Group Ltd FI boosted its position in shares of McDonald’s by 3,580.1% during the third quarter. Zurich Insurance Group Ltd FI now owns 268,650 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock valued at $81,807,000 after buying an additional 261,350 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Strategic Financial Concepts LLC grew its holdings in McDonald’s by 26,948.9% during the fourth quarter. Strategic Financial Concepts LLC now owns 227,752 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock worth $66,023,000 after buying an additional 226,910 shares in the last quarter. 70.29% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

MCD has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Bank of America raised their price objective on McDonald’s from $321.00 to $324.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 30th. Evercore ISI raised their price target on shares of McDonald’s from $320.00 to $340.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 15th. TD Cowen reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $300.00 price objective on shares of McDonald’s in a research report on Tuesday, October 29th. KeyCorp dropped their target price on shares of McDonald’s from $330.00 to $320.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, January 24th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets upped their target price on McDonald’s from $315.00 to $335.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 30th. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $318.86.

Insider Activity

In other McDonald’s news, EVP Marion K. Gross sold 1,499 shares of McDonald’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $290.95, for a total transaction of $436,134.05. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 1,560 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $453,882. The trade was a 49.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Joseph M. Erlinger sold 1,099 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $291.10, for a total value of $319,918.90. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 8,187 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,383,235.70. This represents a 11.84 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 7,406 shares of company stock worth $2,150,857. 0.23% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

McDonald’s Stock Up 0.0 %

NYSE MCD opened at $294.39 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $210.97 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.85, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.08 and a beta of 0.74. The company’s 50 day moving average is $290.70 and its 200-day moving average is $290.89. McDonald’s Co. has a 12-month low of $243.53 and a 12-month high of $317.90.

McDonald’s Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 17th. Investors of record on Monday, March 3rd will be issued a dividend of $1.77 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 3rd. This represents a $7.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.40%. McDonald’s’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 62.16%.

McDonald’s Company Profile

McDonald’s Corp. engages in the operation and franchising of restaurants. It operates through the following segments: U.S., International Operated Markets, and International Developmental Licensed Markets and Corporate. The U.S. segment focuses its operations on the United States. The International Operated Markets segment consists of operations and the franchising of restaurants in Australia, Canada, France, Germany, Italy, the Netherlands, Russia, Spain, and the U.K.

