Ecommerce Stocks To Watch Now – February 11th

Walmart, GameStop, Colgate-Palmolive, SPS Commerce, and W.W. Grainger are the five Ecommerce stocks to watch today, according to MarketBeat’s stock screener tool. Ecommerce stocks refer to publicly traded companies that engage in digital commerce, selling goods or services online through websites or mobile apps. These stocks represent investments in businesses that operate in the growing sector of online retail and may include companies involved in online marketplaces, consumer goods, technology, and logistics related to ecommerce. These companies had the highest dollar trading volume of any Ecommerce stocks within the last several days.

Walmart (WMT)

Walmart Inc. engages in the operation of retail, wholesale, other units, and eCommerce worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Walmart U.S., Walmart International, and Sam's Club. It operates supercenters, supermarkets, hypermarkets, warehouse clubs, cash and carry stores, and discount stores under Walmart and Walmart Neighborhood Market brands; membership-only warehouse clubs; ecommerce websites, such as walmart.com.mx, walmart.ca, flipkart.com, PhonePe and other sites; and mobile commerce applications.

Shares of NYSE:WMT traded down $0.65 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $102.27. The stock had a trading volume of 7,304,089 shares, compared to its average volume of 14,863,182. Walmart has a 12-month low of $55.85 and a 12-month high of $103.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a quick ratio of 0.23 and a current ratio of 0.85. The company has a market cap of $821.60 billion, a PE ratio of 41.93, a P/E/G ratio of 4.25 and a beta of 0.55. The company’s 50 day moving average is $94.27 and its 200-day moving average is $84.59.

GameStop (GME)

GameStop Corp., a specialty retailer, provides games and entertainment products through its stores and ecommerce platforms in the United States, Canada, Australia, and Europe. The company sells new and pre-owned gaming platforms; accessories, such as controllers, gaming headsets, and virtual reality products; new and pre-owned gaming software; and in-game digital currency, digital downloadable content, and full-game downloads.

Shares of GME stock traded down $0.26 on Tuesday, reaching $26.86. 6,110,529 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 6,379,042. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $29.03 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $25.10. The company has a market capitalization of $12.00 billion, a P/E ratio of 149.09 and a beta of -0.11. GameStop has a 12-month low of $9.95 and a 12-month high of $64.83.

Colgate-Palmolive (CL)

Colgate-Palmolive Company, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells consumer products in the United States and internationally. It operates through two segments: Oral, Personal and Home Care; and Pet Nutrition. The Oral, Personal and Home Care segment offers toothpaste, toothbrushes, mouthwash, bar and liquid hand soaps, shower gels, shampoos, conditioners, deodorants and antiperspirants, skin health products, dishwashing detergents, fabric conditioners, household cleaners, and other related items.

NYSE:CL traded up $1.05 on Tuesday, hitting $87.01. 1,801,121 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 5,072,794. The company has a market cap of $71.08 billion, a PE ratio of 24.70, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.12 and a beta of 0.44. Colgate-Palmolive has a 1 year low of $82.68 and a 1 year high of $109.30. The company has a current ratio of 0.41, a quick ratio of 0.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 9.46. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $90.14 and a 200-day moving average price of $96.69.

SPS Commerce (SPSC)

SPS Commerce, Inc. provides cloud-based supply chain management solutions in the United States and internationally. It offers solutions through the SPS Commerce, a cloud-based platform that enhances the way retailers, grocers, suppliers, distributors, and logistics firms manage and fulfill omnichannel orders, optimize sell-through performance, and automate new trading relationships.

SPSC stock traded down $26.64 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $150.53. The company had a trading volume of 638,598 shares, compared to its average volume of 235,973. The company has a 50 day moving average of $188.36 and a two-hundred day moving average of $189.93. The company has a market capitalization of $5.66 billion, a P/E ratio of 72.22 and a beta of 0.88. SPS Commerce has a 1 year low of $148.00 and a 1 year high of $218.61.

W.W. Grainger (GWW)

W.W. Grainger, Inc., together with its subsidiaries, distributes maintenance, repair, and operating products and services primarily in North America, Japan, the United Kingdom, and internationally. The company operates through two segments, High-Touch Solutions N.A. and Endless Assortment. The company provides safety, security, material handling and storage equipment, pumps and plumbing equipment, cleaning and maintenance, and metalworking and hand tools.

GWW traded up $1.64 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $1,040.11. 63,866 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 291,599. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $1,098.71 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $1,069.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a current ratio of 2.49 and a quick ratio of 1.49. W.W. Grainger has a fifty-two week low of $874.98 and a fifty-two week high of $1,227.66. The stock has a market cap of $50.65 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.86, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.75 and a beta of 1.17.

