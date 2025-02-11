Ecolab (NYSE:ECL) Issues FY 2025 Earnings Guidance

Ecolab (NYSE:ECL – Get Free Report) updated its FY 2025 earnings guidance on Tuesday. The company provided EPS guidance of 7.420-7.620 for the period, compared to the consensus EPS estimate of 7.450. The company issued revenue guidance of -. Ecolab also updated its Q1 2025 guidance to 1.470-1.530 EPS.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities analysts have commented on the company. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded Ecolab from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price target for the company from $235.00 to $310.00 in a report on Friday, October 18th. StockNews.com raised shares of Ecolab from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday. Morgan Stanley raised Ecolab from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $263.00 to $280.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 28th. BMO Capital Markets raised shares of Ecolab from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $279.00 to $290.00 in a report on Tuesday, December 17th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on Ecolab from $228.00 to $255.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 30th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $278.60.

Ecolab Stock Down 0.8 %

Ecolab Increases Dividend

Shares of NYSE ECL opened at $245.50 on Tuesday. Ecolab has a 52-week low of $201.99 and a 52-week high of $262.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a current ratio of 1.30. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $241.80 and its 200-day moving average price is $245.97. The company has a market capitalization of $69.51 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.43, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.77 and a beta of 1.14.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, January 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, December 17th were given a dividend of $0.65 per share. This is an increase from Ecolab’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.57. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, December 17th. This represents a $2.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.06%. Ecolab’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 36.47%.

Insider Transactions at Ecolab

In related news, major shareholder William H. Gates III sold 70,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $245.95, for a total value of $17,216,500.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 29,178,741 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,176,511,348.95. The trade was a 0.24 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Insiders sold a total of 360,415 shares of company stock valued at $88,350,899 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 0.04% of the company’s stock.

Ecolab Company Profile

Ecolab Inc provides water, hygiene, and infection prevention solutions and services in the United States and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Global Industrial; Global Institutional & Specialty; and Global Healthcare & Life Sciences. The Global Industrial segment offers water treatment and process applications, and cleaning and sanitizing solutions to manufacturing, food and beverage processing, transportation, chemical, metals and mining, power generation, pulp and paper, commercial laundry, petroleum, refining, and petrochemical industries.

Featured Articles

