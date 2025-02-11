Donaldson (NYSE:DCI) Upgraded at StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of Donaldson (NYSE:DCI – Free Report) from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating in a research note published on Saturday morning.

A number of other research firms also recently weighed in on DCI. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on Donaldson from $67.00 to $68.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 4th. Robert W. Baird upped their target price on Donaldson from $81.00 to $83.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 4th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating, one has given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $74.00.

Donaldson Stock Performance

Shares of DCI stock opened at $70.44 on Friday. Donaldson has a 12-month low of $65.60 and a 12-month high of $78.95. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.48, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.85 and a beta of 1.06. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $69.95 and a 200 day simple moving average of $72.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a current ratio of 1.85 and a quick ratio of 1.20.

Donaldson (NYSE:DCI – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, December 3rd. The industrial products company reported $0.83 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.82 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $900.10 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $888.88 million. Donaldson had a return on equity of 29.07% and a net margin of 11.56%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.75 EPS. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Donaldson will post 3.64 EPS for the current year.

Donaldson Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 28th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, February 13th will be issued a $0.27 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 13th. This represents a $1.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.53%. Donaldson’s payout ratio is currently 31.40%.

Insider Activity

In other news, Director Trudy A. Rautio sold 14,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $67.60, for a total value of $946,400.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 26,420 shares in the company, valued at $1,785,992. This represents a 34.64 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Corporate insiders own 2.70% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Donaldson

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of DCI. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. increased its stake in shares of Donaldson by 185.8% in the second quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 1,269 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $91,000 after acquiring an additional 825 shares during the last quarter. Truist Financial Corp increased its position in Donaldson by 16.4% during the second quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 5,697 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $408,000 after buying an additional 804 shares during the last quarter. Sanctuary Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Donaldson during the second quarter worth $1,075,000. GAMMA Investing LLC increased its position in Donaldson by 72.0% during the third quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 719 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $53,000 after buying an additional 301 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CWM LLC increased its position in Donaldson by 24.6% during the third quarter. CWM LLC now owns 7,483 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $551,000 after buying an additional 1,477 shares during the last quarter. 82.81% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Donaldson Company Profile

Donaldson Company, Inc manufactures and sells filtration systems and replacement parts worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Mobile Solutions, Industrial Solutions, and Life Sciences. Its Mobile Solutions segment provides replacement filters for air and liquid filtration applications, such as air filtration systems; liquid filtration systems for fuel, lube, and hydraulic applications; exhaust and emissions systems and sensors; indicators; and monitoring systems.

