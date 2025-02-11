Dimensional International Core Equity Market ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAI) Sees Unusually-High Trading Volume – Should You Buy?

Dimensional International Core Equity Market ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAI – Get Free Report) shares saw an uptick in trading volume on Tuesday . 5,045,153 shares were traded during trading, an increase of 303% from the previous session’s volume of 1,251,258 shares.The stock last traded at $30.87 and had previously closed at $30.79.

Dimensional International Core Equity Market ETF Stock Up 0.4 %

The firm has a market capitalization of $6.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.93 and a beta of 0.83. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $29.86 and its 200 day moving average price is $30.35.

Get Dimensional International Core Equity Market ETF alerts:

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Global Trust Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in Dimensional International Core Equity Market ETF by 70.3% during the third quarter. Global Trust Asset Management LLC now owns 1,575 shares of the company’s stock worth $50,000 after buying an additional 650 shares in the last quarter. CWM LLC boosted its stake in shares of Dimensional International Core Equity Market ETF by 421.8% during the 3rd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,967 shares of the company’s stock worth $63,000 after acquiring an additional 1,590 shares in the last quarter. Providence First Trust Co acquired a new stake in shares of Dimensional International Core Equity Market ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $61,000. Proffitt & Goodson Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Dimensional International Core Equity Market ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at about $67,000. Finally, NBC Securities Inc. increased its stake in shares of Dimensional International Core Equity Market ETF by 25.8% in the 3rd quarter. NBC Securities Inc. now owns 3,329 shares of the company’s stock valued at $105,000 after purchasing an additional 683 shares in the last quarter.

About Dimensional International Core Equity Market ETF

The Dimensional International Core Equity Market ETF (DFAI) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI World ex USA IMI index. The fund is an actively-managed fund that seeks a broad exposure to relatively low-priced and profitable stocks in developed countries outside the US. DFAI was launched on Nov 17, 2020 and is managed by Dimensional.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Dimensional International Core Equity Market ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dimensional International Core Equity Market ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.