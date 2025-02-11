Dimensional Emerging Core Equity Market ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAE) Stock Holdings Raised by Oceanside Advisors LLC

Oceanside Advisors LLC boosted its position in Dimensional Emerging Core Equity Market ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAE – Free Report) by 4.0% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 209,382 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 8,104 shares during the quarter. Dimensional Emerging Core Equity Market ETF makes up 4.0% of Oceanside Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 9th biggest position. Oceanside Advisors LLC owned approximately 0.13% of Dimensional Emerging Core Equity Market ETF worth $5,312,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Asset Dedication LLC increased its holdings in shares of Dimensional Emerging Core Equity Market ETF by 1,207.7% during the third quarter. Asset Dedication LLC now owns 2,707 shares of the company’s stock valued at $74,000 after acquiring an additional 2,500 shares in the last quarter. Washington Trust Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Dimensional Emerging Core Equity Market ETF by 31.1% during the third quarter. Washington Trust Advisors Inc. now owns 4,080 shares of the company’s stock valued at $112,000 after buying an additional 968 shares during the last quarter. US Bancorp DE increased its position in shares of Dimensional Emerging Core Equity Market ETF by 56.9% during the third quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 5,847 shares of the company’s stock valued at $160,000 after acquiring an additional 2,120 shares in the last quarter. HM Payson & Co. purchased a new position in Dimensional Emerging Core Equity Market ETF in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $171,000. Finally, Emprise Bank bought a new position in Dimensional Emerging Core Equity Market ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $214,000.

Dimensional Emerging Core Equity Market ETF Trading Up 1.0 %

Dimensional Emerging Core Equity Market ETF stock opened at $26.16 on Tuesday. Dimensional Emerging Core Equity Market ETF has a 12 month low of $23.44 and a 12 month high of $28.19. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $25.68 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $26.10. The firm has a market cap of $4.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.33 and a beta of 0.85.

Dimensional Emerging Core Equity Market ETF Profile

The Dimensional Emerging Core Equity Market ETF (DFAE) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund actively selects emerging markets securities of all sizes with a tilt toward small-cap companies, seeking to provide long-term capital appreciation. DFAE was launched on Dec 2, 2020 and is issued by Dimensional.

