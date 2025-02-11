Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft Increases Zillow Group (NASDAQ:Z) Price Target to $95.00

Zillow Group (NASDAQ:Z – Get Free Report) had its target price increased by analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from $90.00 to $95.00 in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday. The brokerage currently has a “buy” rating on the financial services provider’s stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft’s price target suggests a potential upside of 10.06% from the company’s current price.

Several other equities analysts have also weighed in on Z. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Zillow Group in a report on Thursday, November 7th. Jefferies Financial Group increased their price objective on Zillow Group from $80.00 to $90.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 22nd. Baird R W raised Zillow Group to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, January 31st. Bank of America raised their price target on Zillow Group from $54.00 to $71.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, October 18th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their price target on Zillow Group from $60.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, January 13th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and three have issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $78.67.

Shares of Zillow Group stock traded down $1.65 on Tuesday, hitting $86.32. 4,212,111 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,396,615. The company has a fifty day moving average of $78.77 and a two-hundred day moving average of $67.80. Zillow Group has a one year low of $38.45 and a one year high of $89.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11, a current ratio of 3.13 and a quick ratio of 3.13. The company has a market capitalization of $20.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -151.44, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 16.20 and a beta of 2.03.

In other news, CAO Jennifer Rock sold 3,187 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $74.00, for a total transaction of $235,838.00. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 69,649 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,154,026. This trade represents a 4.38 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CTO David A. Beitel sold 56,750 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $72.39, for a total transaction of $4,108,132.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief technology officer now directly owns 92 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,659.88. This represents a 99.84 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 164,689 shares of company stock valued at $12,520,379. Company insiders own 23.76% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. FMR LLC lifted its position in shares of Zillow Group by 179.5% during the third quarter. FMR LLC now owns 5,095,336 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $325,337,000 after purchasing an additional 3,272,118 shares in the last quarter. Groupama Asset Managment acquired a new stake in Zillow Group in the third quarter valued at $83,005,000. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund acquired a new stake in Zillow Group in the third quarter valued at $38,310,000. Bridgewater Associates LP raised its holdings in Zillow Group by 428.2% in the third quarter. Bridgewater Associates LP now owns 523,772 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $33,443,000 after acquiring an additional 424,615 shares in the last quarter. Finally, International Assets Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in Zillow Group by 8,162.8% in the third quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 246,397 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $15,732,000 after acquiring an additional 243,415 shares in the last quarter. 71.01% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Zillow Group, Inc operates real estate brands in mobile applications and Websites in the United States. The company offers premier agent and rentals marketplaces, new construction marketplaces, advertising, display advertising, and business technology solutions, as well as dotloop and floor plans. It also provides mortgage originations and the sale of mortgages, and advertising to mortgage lenders and other mortgage professionals; and title and escrow services.

