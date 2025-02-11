Deere & Company (DE) to Release Earnings on Thursday

Deere & Company (NYSE:DE – Get Free Report) will likely be issuing its quarterly earnings data before the market opens on Thursday, February 13th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $3.14 per share and revenue of $7.89 billion for the quarter. Persons that are interested in registering for the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Deere & Company (NYSE:DE – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, November 21st. The industrial products company reported $4.55 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.89 by $0.66. The business had revenue of $9.28 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.20 billion. Deere & Company had a return on equity of 31.32% and a net margin of 13.73%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 32.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $8.26 EPS. On average, analysts expect Deere & Company to post $19 EPS for the current fiscal year and $22 EPS for the next fiscal year.

NYSE:DE opened at $470.22 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $128.06 billion, a PE ratio of 18.37, a P/E/G ratio of 2.87 and a beta of 0.98. Deere & Company has a 52-week low of $340.20 and a 52-week high of $485.84. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $445.00 and its 200 day moving average price is $413.46. The company has a quick ratio of 1.90, a current ratio of 2.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.89.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, February 10th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, December 31st were issued a $1.62 dividend. This is an increase from Deere & Company’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.47. This represents a $6.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.38%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, December 31st. Deere & Company’s dividend payout ratio is presently 25.31%.

Several analysts recently commented on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on shares of Deere & Company from $470.00 to $500.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday. Jefferies Financial Group downgraded shares of Deere & Company from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $510.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Friday, December 6th. Truist Financial boosted their price target on Deere & Company from $538.00 to $550.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 19th. Citigroup decreased their price objective on Deere & Company from $470.00 to $430.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, January 14th. Finally, Oppenheimer boosted their target price on Deere & Company from $477.00 to $507.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 28th. Eleven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $446.17.

Deere & Co engages in the manufacture and distribution of equipment used in agriculture, construction, forestry, and turf care. It operates through the following segments: Agriculture and Turf, Construction and Forestry, and Financial Services. The Agriculture and Turf segment focuses on the distribution and manufacture of a full line of agriculture and turf equipment and related service parts.

