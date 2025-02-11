D. Boral Capital Has Lowered Expectations for Lineage Cell Therapeutics (NYSEAMERICAN:LCTX) Stock Price

Lineage Cell Therapeutics (NYSEAMERICAN:LCTX – Get Free Report) had its target price dropped by equities research analysts at D. Boral Capital from $3.00 to $2.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday,Benzinga reports. The firm currently has a “buy” rating on the stock. D. Boral Capital’s price target would indicate a potential upside of 204.88% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other equities analysts have also issued reports on the company. Maxim Group lowered their price target on Lineage Cell Therapeutics from $5.00 to $3.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, January 10th. HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and set a $9.00 price target on shares of Lineage Cell Therapeutics in a report on Friday, January 31st.

NYSEAMERICAN:LCTX opened at $0.66 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $144.60 million, a P/E ratio of -5.47 and a beta of 1.21. Lineage Cell Therapeutics has a 1 year low of $0.48 and a 1 year high of $1.61.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in LCTX. SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Lineage Cell Therapeutics in the third quarter valued at approximately $46,000. Defender Capital LLC. lifted its holdings in Lineage Cell Therapeutics by 0.6% during the 3rd quarter. Defender Capital LLC. now owns 5,002,198 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,528,000 after purchasing an additional 29,223 shares during the last quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP bought a new position in Lineage Cell Therapeutics during the third quarter worth $84,000. MAI Capital Management increased its holdings in shares of Lineage Cell Therapeutics by 2.2% in the third quarter. MAI Capital Management now owns 1,674,679 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,516,000 after purchasing an additional 35,907 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Raffles Associates LP raised its position in shares of Lineage Cell Therapeutics by 3.4% in the third quarter. Raffles Associates LP now owns 4,507,781 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,081,000 after purchasing an additional 150,000 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 62.47% of the company’s stock.

Lineage Cell Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, develops novel cell therapies for unmet medical needs in the United States and internationally. The company develops OpRegen, an allogeneic retinal pigment epithelium cell replacement therapy, which is in Phase 2a clinical trial for the treatment of the dry age-related macular degeneration; OPC1, an allogeneic oligodendrocyte progenitor cell therapy that is in Phase 1/2a multicenter clinical trial for the treatment of cervical spinal cord injuries; and VAC, an allogeneic cancer immunotherapy of antigen-presenting dendritic cells, which is in Phase I clinical trial to treat non-small cell lung cancer.

